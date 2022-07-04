What Investors Need to Know Before Investing in Denny’s Stock

Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is an American table service diner-style restaurant chain. DENN franchises and operates one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants featuring 1,634 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

Denny’s stock price has decreased approximately 45% year-over-year and DENN is currently trading down 49% since reaching its 52-week high of $17.40 in October. Additionally, shares of DENN have dropped in price 44% year-to-date and are down 13% just over the past month. Denny's stock has recovered just 6% since bottoming at a 52-week low of $8.46 earlier this month on June 16.

Given their expectations for the coming years, Denny's stock now provides a fair valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41. DENN is estimated to end fiscal 2022 with 10.7% revenue growth and 16% earnings growth. In addition, the restaurant chain is expected to increase their revenues and earnings by 2% and 19% respectively for fiscal 2023, making Denny's stock best suited for value investors looking to capitalize on its recent bearish form this past year.

Still, investing in this restaurant stock comes with a high level of risk. DENN currently owes $345.01 million in total debt, which is significantly more than half the company’s market cap of $551 million. Denny’s also holds just $9.78 million in cash on their balance sheet, which will undoubtedly limit their long-term growth potential. The restaurant chain has already demonstrated an inconsistent growth rate in previous years, reporting back-to-back years of revenue declines between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2020, amounting to a 54% decrease. Overall, the risk-reward ratio is simply not attractive enough at Denny's stock's current pricing.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.