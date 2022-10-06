S&P 500   3,783.28
Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 
Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 
Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 
Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 

What Options Traders Expect for Conagra Stock Ahead of Earnings

Wed., October 5, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Food producer Conagra Brand Inc (NYSE:CAG) is getting ready to kick off another earnings season, with its third-quarter report due out before the open tomorrow, Oct. 6. Analysts are pricing in 52 cents per share for the upcoming confessional, though ahead of the event CAG is sinking, last seen down 2% at $33.22. 

Along with the rest of the market, CAG is coming off two impressive days of trading, logging its best session since March 14 on Tuesday. The security has found support at its 1,000 day moving average, however, since staging a breakout above this trendline in June. Still, Conagra stock's performance has been nothing short of choppy during the past 12 months, putting the security at a slight 3.3% year-over-year deficit. 

The stock is seeing an uptick in bearish options activity ahead of the event. Conagra's normally quiet options pits have seen 1,886 puts exchanged, which is six times the intraday average, compared to 761 calls. The most popular position by far is the January 2023 30-strike put. Data from TradeAlert suggests this is the work of one trader who purchased 1,400 contracts at a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of $0.90. 

Today's penchant for puts is unusual, as options bulls have been ruling the roost lately. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 3.40, which sits higher than 83% of readings from the past 12 months. In other words, options traders have been targeting calls at a much quicker clip than usual. 

Zooming out, it looks like these options players are pricing in a 6% post-earnings swing for CAG, which is double the 2.7% move the stock averaged after its last eight reports, regardless of direction. The security has a tendency to drop lower the day after earnings, with five of these returns being negative, and it's biggest positive return at just 0.4%.

 

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

