What to Expect After the Yield Curve Inversion

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,786.61 (-0.84%)
DOW   30,648.89 (-1.07%)
QQQ   283.15 (-1.08%)
AAPL   144.48 (-0.95%)
MSFT   249.15 (-1.78%)
META   161.27 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   2,250.73 (-1.30%)
AMZN   108.91 (-0.28%)
TSLA   699.24 (+0.00%)
NVDA   149.28 (-1.02%)
NIO   21.01 (+0.67%)
BABA   108.30 (-0.83%)
AMD   76.67 (+0.41%)
MU   58.06 (-1.89%)
CGC   2.19 (-4.37%)
T   20.28 (-1.55%)
GE   61.54 (-2.35%)
F   11.21 (-3.03%)
DIS   91.56 (-2.18%)
AMC   15.15 (-2.88%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   69.95 (-2.07%)
NFLX   171.08 (-1.93%)
S&P 500   3,786.61 (-0.84%)
DOW   30,648.89 (-1.07%)
QQQ   283.15 (-1.08%)
AAPL   144.48 (-0.95%)
MSFT   249.15 (-1.78%)
META   161.27 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   2,250.73 (-1.30%)
AMZN   108.91 (-0.28%)
TSLA   699.24 (+0.00%)
NVDA   149.28 (-1.02%)
NIO   21.01 (+0.67%)
BABA   108.30 (-0.83%)
AMD   76.67 (+0.41%)
MU   58.06 (-1.89%)
CGC   2.19 (-4.37%)
T   20.28 (-1.55%)
GE   61.54 (-2.35%)
F   11.21 (-3.03%)
DIS   91.56 (-2.18%)
AMC   15.15 (-2.88%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   69.95 (-2.07%)
NFLX   171.08 (-1.93%)
S&P 500   3,786.61 (-0.84%)
DOW   30,648.89 (-1.07%)
QQQ   283.15 (-1.08%)
AAPL   144.48 (-0.95%)
MSFT   249.15 (-1.78%)
META   161.27 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   2,250.73 (-1.30%)
AMZN   108.91 (-0.28%)
TSLA   699.24 (+0.00%)
NVDA   149.28 (-1.02%)
NIO   21.01 (+0.67%)
BABA   108.30 (-0.83%)
AMD   76.67 (+0.41%)
MU   58.06 (-1.89%)
CGC   2.19 (-4.37%)
T   20.28 (-1.55%)
GE   61.54 (-2.35%)
F   11.21 (-3.03%)
DIS   91.56 (-2.18%)
AMC   15.15 (-2.88%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   69.95 (-2.07%)
NFLX   171.08 (-1.93%)
S&P 500   3,786.61 (-0.84%)
DOW   30,648.89 (-1.07%)
QQQ   283.15 (-1.08%)
AAPL   144.48 (-0.95%)
MSFT   249.15 (-1.78%)
META   161.27 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   2,250.73 (-1.30%)
AMZN   108.91 (-0.28%)
TSLA   699.24 (+0.00%)
NVDA   149.28 (-1.02%)
NIO   21.01 (+0.67%)
BABA   108.30 (-0.83%)
AMD   76.67 (+0.41%)
MU   58.06 (-1.89%)
CGC   2.19 (-4.37%)
T   20.28 (-1.55%)
GE   61.54 (-2.35%)
F   11.21 (-3.03%)
DIS   91.56 (-2.18%)
AMC   15.15 (-2.88%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   69.95 (-2.07%)
NFLX   171.08 (-1.93%)

What to Expect After the Yield Curve Inversion

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The most widely watched yield spread, the difference between the 10- and 2-year yield, has inverted. That means the 2-year yield is now higher than the 10-year yield (which is not typically the case). This phenomenon has been a well-known predictor of recessions. Recessions, however, are usually identified after the fact and they do not correlate perfectly with the stock market. Also, I recall hearing that a yield spread inversion between the 10-year yield and 3-month yield has been a better predictor of recessions than the more popular one mentioned earlier.

The chart below shows the S&P 500 Index (SPX) along with the 10- and 2-year yield spread (I’ll call it the 10yr-2yr spread from here on out) and the 10-year and 3-month yield spread (10yr-3mo spread). The 10yr-3mo spread is still around 1% (or 100 basis points) and may take some time before it inverts, if it even does invert. This week I’m looking at how this indicator has worked for the stock market and if one spread merits more attention than the other.

10yr-2yr_10yr-3mo

Quantified Performance

For this analysis, I went back to 1989, which is when our database has daily data for the relevant yields. Then I found dates where the yield spread turned negative for the first time in at least ten trading days. Before I compare the results for the different yield spreads, the table below shows typical S&P 500 returns since 1989.

SPX Anytime Since 1989

Recall, a yield spread inversion is supposed to be a bearish signal and the tables below confirms this. The returns in the tables below easily underperform the returns in the table above.


The first table shows how the S&P 500 performed after an inversion of the more popular 10yr-2yr yield spread. The second table shows the numbers after an inversion of the 10yr-3mo yield spread. Looking at the average return, it depends on the time frame to determine which spread is a better predictor of bearishness. Considering the median return and percent positive, I conclude that the 10yr-3mo spread is a more reliable bearish indicator. The median is lower at every time frame for the 10yr-3mo spread. Focusing on stock returns one year after an inversion, the S&P 500 averaged a 5.5% return after the 10yr-2yr inversion. That is bearish compared to the typical returns shown in the table above. The market has been worse, however, in the year after a 10yr-3mo spread inversion. In that case, it has averaged a gain of just 1.4%.

SPX After 10yr-2yr Inversion

Since these inversions are specifically used to predict downturns, I looked at this in more than one way. Instead of looking at returns at each time frame, I looked at the drawdown from the inversion date to each time frame. In other words, what is the biggest loss one can expect over the next month, three months, six months, etc. This gives a better understanding of what the risk is after an inversion.

Looking at the tables below, once again, the SPX slightly underperforms after an inversion of the 10yr-3mo spread when compared to the 10yr-2yr spread. In the next year following an inversion of the more popular 10yr-2yr spread, the S&P 500 had an average drawdown of 10.7%. After an inversion of the 10yr-3mo spread, the average drawdown was 14.4%.

SPX Drawdown After 10yr-2yr Inversion

This last table shows typical drawdowns since 1989 for the S&P 500. To make the point that an inversion is a bearish signal, the median one-year drawdown in the table below tells us at any point in time, there has been a 50% chance of the market falling 4.6% at some time in the next year. After an inversion of the 10yr-2yr yield spread, like we’ve seen recently, there was a 50% chance of a 12.5% loss at some point over the next year. If we see an inversion of the 10yr-3mo spread, it was a 50% chance of a 16% loss over the next year.

SPX Drawdown Anytime Since 1989


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.