What to Expect from This Struggling Cloud Stock

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) is down 0.9% to trade at $22.56 at last check. The cloud software name has shed 26.7% over the past nine months, recently losing steam at the $24.50 level, as it attempted another bounce off a Feb. 24, annual low of $19.90. If this price action holds, the security will extend its losing streak for a third consecutive day.

Analysts are optimistic towards DBX, with five of the seven in coverage calling it a "buy" or better, while the 12-month consensus target price of  $33 level is a 46.4% premium to the equity's current perch. Meanwhile, short interest fell 13% in the most recent reporting period, but still makes up 5.2% of the stock's available float.

DBX Intraday

The options pits lean pessimistic towards Dropbox stock. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), DBX's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.33 stands higher all readings from the past 12 months. This means puts have been getting picked up at much faster-than-usual clip.

The cloud software company has grown its revenues 13%, and increased net income by $592 million since 2020, marking a shift into profitability with $335.8 million generated on the bottom line for 2021. Dropbox is also estimated to grow earnings 15%, and revenues 7.8% over the next year.

From a fundamental point of view, Dropbox stock offers a mixed valuation. DBX trades at a decent forward price-earnings ratio of 16.42, and a relatively high price-sales ratio of 4.43. 

Overall, Dropbox stock  inspires very little as a growth play, but offers enough for value investors to consider adding DBX to their portfolios, in hopes that the software concern will return to its previous highs.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


