What to Expect in the First Week of April

April is set to kick off on a slow note, though Wall Street will have a host of employment data to sift through towards the end of the week. The earnings docket is relatively bare, too, with Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), Levi Strauss (LEVI), and WD-40 (WDFC) among the few names set to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

To start the week, Monday, April 3 features ISM manufacturing data and construction spending.

On Tuesday, April 4, factory orders and job openings will be released.

The ADP employment report is slated for Wednesday, April 5, alongside the U.S. trade balance and ISM services.

Thursday, April 6 will see the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data.

Finally, the U.S. employment report and unemployment rates are due out on Friday, April 7. In addition, average hourly wages and consumer credit data is slated for release.

