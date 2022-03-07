QQQ   324.86 (-3.69%)
AAPL   159.30 (-2.37%)
MSFT   278.91 (-3.78%)
FB   187.47 (-6.29%)
GOOGL   2,527.57 (-4.19%)
AMZN   2,749.06 (-5.62%)
TSLA   804.58 (-4.02%)
NVDA   213.52 (-6.91%)
BABA   98.66 (-1.93%)
NIO   18.12 (-2.74%)
AMD   102.95 (-5.04%)
CGC   6.05 (-4.27%)
MU   75.70 (-7.58%)
GE   85.38 (-4.22%)
T   23.57 (-1.26%)
F   15.97 (-5.22%)
DIS   133.50 (-5.13%)
AMC   15.21 (-8.21%)
PFE   47.98 (-1.38%)
PYPL   93.61 (-6.31%)
ACB   3.15 (-5.69%)
QQQ   324.86 (-3.69%)
AAPL   159.30 (-2.37%)
MSFT   278.91 (-3.78%)
FB   187.47 (-6.29%)
GOOGL   2,527.57 (-4.19%)
AMZN   2,749.06 (-5.62%)
TSLA   804.58 (-4.02%)
NVDA   213.52 (-6.91%)
BABA   98.66 (-1.93%)
NIO   18.12 (-2.74%)
AMD   102.95 (-5.04%)
CGC   6.05 (-4.27%)
MU   75.70 (-7.58%)
GE   85.38 (-4.22%)
T   23.57 (-1.26%)
F   15.97 (-5.22%)
DIS   133.50 (-5.13%)
AMC   15.21 (-8.21%)
PFE   47.98 (-1.38%)
PYPL   93.61 (-6.31%)
ACB   3.15 (-5.69%)
QQQ   324.86 (-3.69%)
AAPL   159.30 (-2.37%)
MSFT   278.91 (-3.78%)
FB   187.47 (-6.29%)
GOOGL   2,527.57 (-4.19%)
AMZN   2,749.06 (-5.62%)
TSLA   804.58 (-4.02%)
NVDA   213.52 (-6.91%)
BABA   98.66 (-1.93%)
NIO   18.12 (-2.74%)
AMD   102.95 (-5.04%)
CGC   6.05 (-4.27%)
MU   75.70 (-7.58%)
GE   85.38 (-4.22%)
T   23.57 (-1.26%)
F   15.97 (-5.22%)
DIS   133.50 (-5.13%)
AMC   15.21 (-8.21%)
PFE   47.98 (-1.38%)
PYPL   93.61 (-6.31%)
ACB   3.15 (-5.69%)
QQQ   324.86 (-3.69%)
AAPL   159.30 (-2.37%)
MSFT   278.91 (-3.78%)
FB   187.47 (-6.29%)
GOOGL   2,527.57 (-4.19%)
AMZN   2,749.06 (-5.62%)
TSLA   804.58 (-4.02%)
NVDA   213.52 (-6.91%)
BABA   98.66 (-1.93%)
NIO   18.12 (-2.74%)
AMD   102.95 (-5.04%)
CGC   6.05 (-4.27%)
MU   75.70 (-7.58%)
GE   85.38 (-4.22%)
T   23.57 (-1.26%)
F   15.97 (-5.22%)
DIS   133.50 (-5.13%)
AMC   15.21 (-8.21%)
PFE   47.98 (-1.38%)
PYPL   93.61 (-6.31%)
ACB   3.15 (-5.69%)

What to know about South Korea's presidential election

Monday, March 7, 2022 | Hyung-Jin Kim And Kim Tong-Hyung, Associated Press


FILE- A woman wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus while people wait in line at a local polling station of the early voting for the March 9 presidential election in Seoul, South Korea on March 4, 2022. Tens of millions of South Koreans are expected to vote Wednesday, March 9 to choose their new president. The winner will take office on May 10 for a single five-year term. Whoever wins, a new leader will be tasked with resolving various economic woes, easing threats from nuclear-armed North Korea and healing a nation sharply split along the lines of ideology, generation and gender. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Whoever wins South Korea's presidential election Wednesday will face a host of major issues, including skyrocketing housing prices, threats from nuclear-armed North Korea and a debate about how to heal a nation sharply split along ideological, generational and gender lines.

Here's what to know about the election for leader of the world’s 10th-largest economy.

___

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The winner will take office on May 10 for a single five-year term. Current liberal President Moon Jae-in is barred by law from seeking reelection. The candidate who receives the most votes is declared the winner, even if that person fails to achieve majority support.

The present election system was adopted in 1987 when South Korea’s then military-backed government caved to massive pro-democracy protests and accepted sweeping liberalizing measures.

___

THE CANDIDATES

The election has boiled down to a showdown between ruling liberal Democratic Party candidate, Lee Jae-myung, and his conservative opposition rival, Yoon Suk Yeol, from the People Power Party. Both have been criticized for negative campaigning and for not presenting long-term visions on how to lead South Korea.

Lee is a former governor of the populous Gyeonggi province that surrounds Seoul, while Yoon is a former prosecutor general who entered party politics last year.

___

WHO CAN VOTE

About 44 million South Korean nationals aged 18 or older are eligible to vote, out of the country’s population of about 52 million people. About 16 million of them already cast ballots during early voting last week.

Separately, about 161,820 voters who are living abroad also already cast ballots at polling booths established at South Korean diplomatic facilities. Tens of thousands of others on remote islands, at nursing homes or on ships have been voting by mail or fax.

On Wednesday, polling stations are open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

___

MAIN ISSUES

Lee and Yoon have been bickering over North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal and an intensifying U.S.-China rivalry.

Lee, who has often expressed nationalistic views, hopes to win exemptions from U.N. sanctions against North Korea to revive stalled inter-Korean economic cooperation projects. He also believes Seoul could act as a mediator between Washington and Pyongyang to revive dormant nuclear diplomacy.

Yoon says he would seek a stronger U.S. security commitment to deter North Korean aggression. He wants to launch preemptive strikes on the North if it displays signs of attack.

While Lee favors a balancing act between Washington and Beijing — Seoul’s chief security ally and its biggest trading partner, respectively — Yoon has made it clear that a boosted alliance with the United States would be the center of his foreign policy.

Both have promised to offer economic relief to small business owners hit by pandemic-related restrictions, provide millions of public housing units throughout the country and to create more jobs.

___

SCANDALS

The mudslinging between Lee and Yoon involves plenty of bizarre accusations targeting the candidates and their families.

Yoon’s wife was forced to apologize over suspicions that she falsified her work experience when applying for teaching jobs at colleges. Lee’s wife also apologized over allegations that she privately used official funds and made public servants do her personal errands while her husband served as a Gyeonggi governor.

Yoon has attacked Lee over allegations that Lee is a central figure in a corrupt property development project launched in the city of Seongnam when he was mayor there. Lee and his allies have tried to link Yoon to that scandal and also accused the opposition candidate and his wife of having depended on shamanism, an ancient religious belief, too much.

___

VIRUS FEARS

Wednesday’s vote will take place as coronavirus infections surge. Virus patients and others placed in quarantine are allowed to cast ballots when regular voting closes at 6 p.m. They are asked to vote at designated polling booths, while election workers will be equipped with gloves, masks, face screens and protective suits.

Arranging a voting process for virus carriers was crucial, with health authorities rapidly expanding at-home treatments to save hospital resources. As of Monday, more than 1.15 million people with mild or moderate symptoms were being asked to isolate at home.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.