What to Make of Microsoft Stock's Current Valuation

On March 14, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, offering a dividend yield of 0.82% and a forward dividend of $2.48. MSFT's dividend will be paid on June 9 to shareholders of record on May 18.

Just days prior to this announcement on March 8, MSFT hit a roughly eight-month low of $270, though it quickly found footing at the 320-day moving average. The security staged a impressive rebound off the trendline, toppling several former rejection levels in the meantime, including its 30-day moving average. MSFT now sports a 32.1% year-over-year lead, though its yet to reclaim its year-to-date breakeven, down 7.6%. In addition, Microsoft stock trades at an elevated valuation with a forward price-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a price-sales ratio of 12.27.

Options traders have taken an unusually bearish stance on MSFT. The equity's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.75 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) stands higher than all but 1% of annual readings. This implies that while calls have outpaced puts on an overall basis over the last 10 weeks, there's been a much healthier appetite for long puts recently.

Regardless of what stance traders take on MSFT, its options can be had at a bargain right now. This is because options traders are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations for the security, as seen by its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 24%, which stands higher than 27% of readings from the past year. The stock has tended to outperform said volatility expectations, too, per its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 87 out of a possible 100.

Drilling down, Microsoft stock offers strong fundamentals with an incredibly consistent growth rate and a fairly stable balance sheet. MSFT currently holds $125.35 billion in cash and $80.35 billion in total debt. Additionally, the tech giant has generated $184.9 billion in revenues and $71.2 billion in net income over the past 12 months, growing 10% on the top line and 16% on the bottom line since fiscal 2021. Microsoft's trailing 12-month revenues and net income are also up 68% and 330%, respectively, since fiscal 2018. Moreover, MSFT is estimated to grow their revenues 14% and their earnings 15.1% over the next year.

At its current valuation, however, Microsoft stock investors will likely see limited gains or a price correction in the short-term but should also expect a nice profit in the long run.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.