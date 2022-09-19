50% OFF
What You Need to Know About General Mills Stock Ahead of Earnings

Last updated on Mon., September 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is the company behind many well-known food and snack brands including Cheerios, Chex, Lucky Charms, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, and Nature Valley.The company is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings before the open on Wednesday, Sept. 21. 

A look back at General Mill's last eight earnings reports shows that the stock's next-day response is split, with four of these returns being positive, including a 6.3% jump during its June report. Regardless of direction, GIS has averaged a post-earnings return of 3%, which is slightly smaller than the 4.9% move options traders are pricing in this time around. 

The equity has been outperforming the market, up 12% year-to-date, and 28.3% year-over-year. Despite this, analysts have been hesitant, which could create some room for bull notes, especially with earnings on the way. Of the 12 in coverage, just four say "strong buy," compared to seven "hold" ratings and one "strong sell." What's more, the 12-month consensus price target of $73.18 is a 3.2% discount to current levels. 

General Mills stock's price-earnings ratio sits at 17.23 and its price-sales ratio at 2.46. Although these valuation metrics aren’t generally considered high, they indicate a rich value relative to the business’s growth rate. General Mills is estimated to generate 2.3% revenue growth and 1.5% earnings growth for fiscal 2023. It is also expected to increase its revenues and earnings by 2.1% and 6% respectively, for fiscal 2024. Furthermore, the food and snacks company holds an unfavorable balance sheet with $819.2 million in cash and $11.98 billion in total debt, which could further reduce its net profits over the long run.

Nonetheless, General Mills has remained consistent with its top and bottom line growth over multiple years. The business has grown its revenues and net income 12.6% and 15.4%, respectively, since fiscal 2019, following a slow but steady approach. In addition, General Mills stock offers a nice dividend yield of 2.90% at a forward dividend of $2.16. Altogether, this has helped the equity become a safe haven for investors during uncertain times, like it presently is, which has undoubtedly been reflected in its price-action. However, at its current valuation, only long-term investors will want to consider adding GIS to their portfolios.

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

