What's Happening: Bed shortage in S Korea, firms cut travel

A man wearing a mask walks past a billboard depicting lightning in Beijing on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The mushrooming outbreaks in other countries contrasted with optimism in China, where thousands of recovered patients were going home and the number of new infections dropped to the lowest level in more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A man wearing a face mask walks past an entrance sign for Bank underground train station backdropped by the Royal Exchange building in London, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. British authorities laid out plans Tuesday to confront a COVID-19 epidemic, saying that the new coronavirus could spread within weeks from a few dozen confirmed cases to millions of infections, with thousands of people in the U.K. at risk of death. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
South Korean army soldiers wearing protective gears move to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus in Gyeongan, South Korea, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)
This Feb 27, 2020, photo released by Louis Wang, shows his work desk with laptop and textbooks at home in northeast China. Wang, a middle school history teacher in northeast China, said his workload has ballooned due to the arduous process through which online classes must be approved. Chinese schools turning to online learning during a virus outbreak are running into the country's ubiquitous and often arbitrary internet censorship. (Louis Wang via AP)
Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The coronavirus epidemic shifted increasingly westward toward the Middle East, Europe and the United States on Tuesday, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
BERLIN (AP) — As the new coronavirus continues spreading, South Korea is hopeful it can curb its outbreak but struggles to find enough hospital beds and companies worldwide halt business travel
These are some of the latest developments Wednesday:
SOUTH KOREA CITY RUNNING OUT OF HOSPITAL BEDS
The South Korean city of Daegu is short thousands of hospital beds for sick patients with the virus. Still, Prime Minister Chung Se-Kyun is expressing confidence that the the country can cope with the outbreak as new infection numbers Wednesday almost halved compared to the day before.
CONCERN OVER NORTH KOREA VIRUS NUMBERS
North Korea claims no one in the country is infected with the new virus, but experts aren't convinced. The reclusive nation shares a nearly 1,450-kilometer (900-mile) border with China, where the virus first appeared, and a dismal health system. The government views public reports on infectious disease to be a matter of state secrecy, raising concerns that North Korea might be hiding cases, harming global efforts to contain the outbreak
CHINESE SCHOOLS HIT BY CENSORSHIP
With schools and universities across China shut because of the virus outbreak, many instructors are teaching online to keep courses going and students from falling behind. But China's pervasive internet censorship is hampering those efforts when the topics turn to subjects that are considered sensitive.
COMPANIES CURB BUSINESS TRAVEL
Many companies are cutting back on business travel, with some even stopping all staff trip. Online retailer Amazon told its 800,000 workers to postpone any non-essential travel, while Swiss food giant Nestle instructed its 291,000 employees to halt international travel until mid-March. Many companies and organizations are opting instead for virtual meetings and even making major announcements online about topics such as new product presentations.
LOUVRE REMAINS SHUT AMID WORKER FEARS
Workers at the Louvre museum in Paris stayed off work for another day Wednesday amid concerns about catching the coronavirus. The world-famous museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” painting, has been shut since Sunday while management tries to convince workers to return by pledging anti-virus measures such as distributing sanitizing gel more widely and scheduling more frequent rotations so employees have time to wash their hands.
___
Follow all AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak