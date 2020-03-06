What's Happening: Prisons sanitized, Vatican breached

As cases of the new coronavirus surpassed 100,000 worldwide, a sense of déjà vu spread across Europe and North America. The outbreak cleared out grocery stores, anchored cruise ship passengers and created other scenes like ones that played out in Asia earlier. Attention also is turning to the economic and health threats the global epidemic poses to developing countries.

These are some of the latest developments Friday:

PRISONS ON HIGH ALERT

U.S. jails and prisons are sanitizing cells and stepping up prisoner screenings amid fears that COVID-19 could spread through vast inmate populations. Health officials have long said jails and prisons are ideal environments for virus outbreaks: Inmates share small cells with strangers and use toilets just a few feet from their beds. Already, prisons have become a hot spot in other nations touched by the outbreak. In the U.S., more people are incarcerated on a per capita basis than anywhere else.

STOCK UP AND A POP-UP

Supermarkets across the U.S. are seeing spiking demand for items like toilet paper and canned beans as people prepare for the possibility of a quarantine or having to work from home. Unlike with hurricanes and other natural disasters, companies say the stockpiling is happening across the country and is expected to last for weeks. In Washington D.C., the newest pop-up shop doesn't sell a trendy dish or drink, but is instead dedicated to coronavirus prevention supplies.

VIRUS BREACHES VATICAN WALLS

A Vatican spokesman confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus at the city-state that is home to the pope. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said non-emergency medical services at the Vatican have been closed for sanitizing. More details on the identity of the person testing positive were not made available. Pope Francis has been recovering from a cold all week and the Vatican has said he doesn't have anything else.

ANOTHER HURDLE FOR MIGRANTS

The virus has become another hurdle in the long and dangerous journeys of Europe-bound migrants. The idea that asylum-seekers could carry the virus across borders has made them more unwanted than before in some European countries. Hungary, Greece and Croatia are among the ones citing fears of possible infection from people coming from countries such as Iran. This comes as thousands of migrants have amassed on the Turkey-Greece border hoping to enter the European Union.

CRUISE CONTROL

A cruise ship with more than 3,500 people was still being held off the California coast pending test results showing whether some were infected with the coronavirus. The Grand Princess was recalled after a traveler from a previous voyage died of COVID-19 and at least four others became infected. Some passengers from that trip had stayed on for the current trip. The test kits were lowered onto the ship by rope from a military helicopter.

RIPPLE EFFECT ON POVERTY

The virus' economic toll from disruptions such as halted travel, closed businesses and reduced factory orders threatens already struggling communities for months to come. India scrambled to stave off an epidemic that could overwhelm an under-funded health care system without nearly enough labs or hospitals for the country's 1.3 billion people. The head of the United Nations' food agency warned of the potential for “absolute devastation” as virus cases worldwide reached 100,000 and the outbreak’s effects ripple through Africa and the Middle East.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak