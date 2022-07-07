What's next for UK? Boris Johnson quits, but not gone yet













LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson has caved in to a Conservative Party revolt after months of ethics scandals and resigned as party leader, but he remains Britain’s prime minister — for now — while a successor is chosen.

With British politics in turmoil, here’s a look at what will happen next:

WHY IS BORIS JOHNSON RESIGNING?

Johnson’s resignation on Thursday comes after he weathered numerous scandals during a tumultuous three years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.

He survived a no-confidence vote last month. But recent revelations that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against a lawmaker before he promoted the man to a senior position in his government led to Johnson’s resignation.

SO IS JOHNSON STILL PRIME MINISTER?

Yes, for now.

His resignation, which came after dozens of ministers quit his government in protest, sparks a party contest to replace him as leader. All Conservative lawmakers are eligible to run, and party officials could open the nominations within hours.

After candidates have come forward, Conservative lawmakers vote in a series of elimination rounds. The candidate with the lowest number of votes drops out, and voting continues until there are two contenders left. Depending on the number of candidates, the process could be completed within days.

The final two candidates will be put to a vote of the full party membership across the country — about 180,000 people — by postal ballot. That process is expected to take several weeks, with the exact timetable up to the 1922 Committee that runs party elections.

The winner of the vote will become both Conservative leader and prime minister, without the need for a national election.

WHO COULD BECOME THE NEXT PRIME MINISTER?

Already the list of likely contenders is long and growing, from recently resigned Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, his successor in that job Nadhim Zahawi, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Attorney General Suella Braverman and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

WHILE A NEW LEADER IS BEING CHOSEN, WILL BORIS JOHNSON REMAIN PRIME MINISTER?

Johnson has resigned as party leader, but he is still prime minister until his successor is elected.

His predecessor, Theresa May, remained in office for more than a month between announcing her resignation and the selection of Johnson as the new Tory leader.

But many Conservatives say Johnson can’t stay in office — he has simply lost too many ministers through resignations to be able to govern. They are demanding he step down as prime minister and let an interim leader take the reins. If he does that, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is a likely caretaker candidate.

WHAT’S THE LIKELIHOOD OF JOHNSON LEAVING BEFORE A NEW PARTY LEADER IS PICKED?

Johnson shows no signs of going early.

He appointed several new Cabinet ministers on Thursday to replace those he has lost, and said they would “serve as I will until a new leader is in place.”

If party officials press Johnson to quit sooner and he refuses, the chaos engulfing the government could worsen in the short term. Already the government has had to cancel business in Parliament because it has no ministers available to attend.

Gavin Barwell, who served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Theresa May, said “there was a “question whether the PM will be able to lead a caretaker government in the meantime -- will enough ministers agree to serve?”

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.