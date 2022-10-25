S&P 500   3,797.34
WhatsApp says service back after outage disrupts messages

Tue., October 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

The WhatsApp icon is seen on an iPhone in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Nov. 15, 2018. People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

LONDON (AP) — WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage Tuesday that left people around the world complaining that they couldn't send or receive messages.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT. About two hours later, users started posting online that WhatsApp was back to normal.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company was aware some people were having trouble sending messages and that it has fixed the issue and apologized for any inconvenience.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

