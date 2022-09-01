When autumn leaves start to fall, will Wall Street follow?

S&P 500   3,955.00
DOW   31,510.43
QQQ   299.27
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
How will the chip ban affect Nvidia's stock?
Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Stocks are off to a mixed start, remain lower for the week
S&P 500   3,955.00
DOW   31,510.43
QQQ   299.27
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
How will the chip ban affect Nvidia's stock?
Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Stocks are off to a mixed start, remain lower for the week
S&P 500   3,955.00
DOW   31,510.43
QQQ   299.27
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
How will the chip ban affect Nvidia's stock?
Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Stocks are off to a mixed start, remain lower for the week
S&P 500   3,955.00
DOW   31,510.43
QQQ   299.27
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
How will the chip ban affect Nvidia's stock?
Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Snap cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Stocks are off to a mixed start, remain lower for the week

When autumn leaves start to fall, will Wall Street follow?

Thu., September 1, 2022 | Stan Choe, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Welcome to the worst month of the year for Wall Street.

Since 1950, September has brought an average loss of 0.5% for the S&P 500. That's 10 times worse than the next-worst month, February.

September is also the only month of the year over that span to turn in a loss more often than a gain. Other months see the S&P 500 rise more than three times out of five.

Stretch the horizon even further, back to 1928 to include a world war, the Great Depression and completely different types of economies, and September is still the most frequent stinker for Wall Street.

No clear reason explains September's struggle, though many hypotheses try. One suggests the return of many professional investors from summer vacations may add to the selling pressure, for example.

Last year, the S&P 500 fell 4.8% in September for its first loss in eight months. At the time, worries were brewing about when the Federal Reserve would take its foot off the economic stimulus accelerator.

It's not always so. Two years earlier, a solid September gain helped to virtually reverse an August swoon. And in 2010, when the economy was climbing back from the Great Recession, September was the best month of the year for stocks.

This year's September has plenty of big events circled on the calendar that could yield more big swings for a market that's already been beset by them. Chief among them is the Federal Reserve's meeting on interest-rate policy Sept. 20-21. It's almost certain to raise its benchmark short-term rate for the fifth time this year. The only question is by how much.

Several reports on the economy before that crucial meeting could alter the Fed's thinking ahead that meeting, including August hiring data due Friday and a report on inflation due Sept. 13.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.