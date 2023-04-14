While Rent Prices Dropped Around the Country in March, Manhattan Hit a New Record High

S&P 500   4,130.14 (-0.39%)
DOW   33,830.70 (-0.58%)
QQQ   317.14 (-0.64%)
AAPL   164.66 (-0.54%)
MSFT   285.16 (-1.61%)
META   220.51 (+0.07%)
GOOGL   108.45 (+0.95%)
AMZN   102.19 (-0.21%)
TSLA   184.16 (-0.94%)
NVDA   265.69 (+0.40%)
NIO   9.21 (+1.21%)
BABA   94.13 (-2.12%)
AMD   91.16 (-1.01%)
T   19.86 (-0.50%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   62.35 (-1.03%)
CGC   1.43 (-5.30%)
GE   95.24 (+1.00%)
DIS   99.10 (-1.73%)
AMC   5.04 (-7.69%)
PFE   41.02 (-1.09%)
PYPL   76.21 (+0.91%)
NFLX   336.85 (-2.70%)
S&P 500   4,130.14 (-0.39%)
DOW   33,830.70 (-0.58%)
QQQ   317.14 (-0.64%)
AAPL   164.66 (-0.54%)
MSFT   285.16 (-1.61%)
META   220.51 (+0.07%)
GOOGL   108.45 (+0.95%)
AMZN   102.19 (-0.21%)
TSLA   184.16 (-0.94%)
NVDA   265.69 (+0.40%)
NIO   9.21 (+1.21%)
BABA   94.13 (-2.12%)
AMD   91.16 (-1.01%)
T   19.86 (-0.50%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   62.35 (-1.03%)
CGC   1.43 (-5.30%)
GE   95.24 (+1.00%)
DIS   99.10 (-1.73%)
AMC   5.04 (-7.69%)
PFE   41.02 (-1.09%)
PYPL   76.21 (+0.91%)
NFLX   336.85 (-2.70%)
S&P 500   4,130.14 (-0.39%)
DOW   33,830.70 (-0.58%)
QQQ   317.14 (-0.64%)
AAPL   164.66 (-0.54%)
MSFT   285.16 (-1.61%)
META   220.51 (+0.07%)
GOOGL   108.45 (+0.95%)
AMZN   102.19 (-0.21%)
TSLA   184.16 (-0.94%)
NVDA   265.69 (+0.40%)
NIO   9.21 (+1.21%)
BABA   94.13 (-2.12%)
AMD   91.16 (-1.01%)
T   19.86 (-0.50%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   62.35 (-1.03%)
CGC   1.43 (-5.30%)
GE   95.24 (+1.00%)
DIS   99.10 (-1.73%)
AMC   5.04 (-7.69%)
PFE   41.02 (-1.09%)
PYPL   76.21 (+0.91%)
NFLX   336.85 (-2.70%)
S&P 500   4,130.14 (-0.39%)
DOW   33,830.70 (-0.58%)
QQQ   317.14 (-0.64%)
AAPL   164.66 (-0.54%)
MSFT   285.16 (-1.61%)
META   220.51 (+0.07%)
GOOGL   108.45 (+0.95%)
AMZN   102.19 (-0.21%)
TSLA   184.16 (-0.94%)
NVDA   265.69 (+0.40%)
NIO   9.21 (+1.21%)
BABA   94.13 (-2.12%)
AMD   91.16 (-1.01%)
T   19.86 (-0.50%)
F   12.45 (-0.08%)
MU   62.35 (-1.03%)
CGC   1.43 (-5.30%)
GE   95.24 (+1.00%)
DIS   99.10 (-1.73%)
AMC   5.04 (-7.69%)
PFE   41.02 (-1.09%)
PYPL   76.21 (+0.91%)
NFLX   336.85 (-2.70%)

While Rent Prices Dropped Around the Country in March, Manhattan Hit a New Record High

Fri., April 14, 2023 | Entrepreneur

Rent growth in the U.S. significantly cooled in March at an average pace of 0.5% — marking a drop from 0.7% in both January and February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Rent decreased the most in Austin, TX (-11%), Chicago, IL (-9.2%) and New Orleans, LA (-3%), according to data from Redfin.

The decrease in pace across the country and major metropolitan areas could suggest that further drops in rent are underway — but not everywhere.

While the overall rate of rent growth declined across the U.S., New York's Manhattan borough hit new record highs in March. The median rental price on the island was $4,175 in March, up 12.8% from the same period the previous year and up 2% from February, according to a report from Douglas Elliman.

The former record high was $4,150 in July.

Related: 'Where Does That Money Go?': A Look Inside New York City's Ruthless Housing Market

New leasing activity was also up — 15.4% as compared to last year — and up 20.5% from February, per the report. The uptick in rental activity could be attributed to high mortgage rates, which are nearly double compared to a year ago, meaning many would-be buyers are renting instead.

"The drive in more leasing activity is parallel in the rise in mortgage rates that has continued to push people into the rental market," Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller Samuel, told CNN. "Not just the unaffordability, but also the uncertainty."

Historically, rent in Manhattan increases in spring and peaks in late summer, so the current uptick may signal there could be more record highs ahead.

"We're entering prime leasing season in an already tight market and seasonal pressure may force new records to occur," Miller said, per CNN. "I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a few months where we see more record highs."

Related: NYC Rent On a Minimum Wage Salary? That'll Be Over 100 Hours a Week

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover

Recent Videos

Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Why Restaurant Stocks are the Stocks to Buy Right Now
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Bank Stocks: Are They Safe or Not?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -