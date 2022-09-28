White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,647.29
DOW   29,134.99
QQQ   274.48
Layoffs Aren't the Solution to Your Profitability Crisis. Here's the Simple 4-Step Process You Should Be Following Instead.
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension with West
S&P 500   3,647.29
DOW   29,134.99
QQQ   274.48
Layoffs Aren't the Solution to Your Profitability Crisis. Here's the Simple 4-Step Process You Should Be Following Instead.
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension with West
S&P 500   3,647.29
DOW   29,134.99
QQQ   274.48
Layoffs Aren't the Solution to Your Profitability Crisis. Here's the Simple 4-Step Process You Should Be Following Instead.
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension with West
S&P 500   3,647.29
DOW   29,134.99
QQQ   274.48
Layoffs Aren't the Solution to Your Profitability Crisis. Here's the Simple 4-Step Process You Should Be Following Instead.
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
How to profit from the coming boom in gold (Ad)
Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension with West

White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade

Wed., September 28, 2022 | Ashraf Khalil, Associated Press
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on health care costs, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. Biden is hosting a conference today on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030.

President Joe Biden is hosting a conference Wednesday on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969. That conference, under President Richard Nixon, was a pivotal moment that influenced U.S. food policy agenda for 50 years.

The conference hosted by Nixon, a Republican, led to a major expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, and gave rise to the Women, Infants and Children program, which serves half the babies born in the U.S. by providing their mothers with parenting advice, breastfeeding support and food assistance.

This year's conference hosted by Biden, a Democrat, focuses on his goal of essentially ending food insecurity for all Americans by decade's end. It also seeks to promote healthy eating, good nutrition and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases.

Before the conference, Biden's administration released a list of more than $8 billion in commitments to the cause from private companies, charitable foundations and industry groups. They range from outright donations to in-kind contributions of services and include:

—A $20 million commitment from the Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company to improve access to healthy foods and safe spaces for physical activity in marginalized communities.

—A $3.85 million commitment from the Publix grocery store chain to supply food to local food banks and establish free mobile food pantries.

—$22 million from the Danone food company to fund a program to help “at least 300 million Americans to build healthier dietary habits."

—A commitment from the Meijer grocery store chain to offer up to a 10% discount to incentivize users of the SNAP program to buy fruits and vegetables.


Some of the conference's goals sound reminiscent of former first lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move initiative to tackle childhood obesity and promote healthy eating, highlighting the need for access to better, healthier food and exercise.

While Biden is touting the successful buy-in campaign from the private sector, some of the strongest potential obstacles to his proposals lie in the increasingly partisan Congress.

Proposed policy changes include an expansion of SNAP eligibility, expanding access to free meals in schools and extending summer meal benefits to more schoolchildren. All of those changes would require congressional approval.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.