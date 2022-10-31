White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio

White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

Mon., October 31, 2022 | The Associated Press
Christopher Wray
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. Several administration officials are planning to participate in the event, including Wray. President Joe Biden was not expected to attend. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks.

The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are more resilient to better withstand attacks and disrupt bad actors planning such assaults.

A senior Biden administration official cited recent attacks such as one that targeted the Los Angeles school district last month to underscore the urgency of the issue and the summit. The official previewed the event on the condition of anonymity.

Among the administration officials planning to participate in the event are FBI Director Christopher Wray, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. President Joe Biden is not expected to attend.

Participating countries are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Companies that will take part include Crowdstrike, Mandiant, Cyber Threat Alliance, Microsoft, Cybersecurity Coalition, Palo Alto, Flexxon, SAP, the Institute for Security + Technology, Siemens, Internet 2.0, Tata – TCS and Telefónica.

The previous summit took place virtually.

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.