WHO: Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to COVID pandemic

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe at the World Health Organization (WHO) hold a press conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, right, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Budapest, April 21, 2021. The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said the continent is now facing a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is now starting to plateau. During a press briefing on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 WHO’s Dr. Hans Kluge said there is a “singular opportunity” for countries to take control of COVID-19’s transmission. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Thursday the continent is now entering a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.

Dr. Hans Kluge said at a media briefing that there is a “singular opportunity” for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission due to three factors: high levels of immunization due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus’ tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant.

As the winter subsides in much of Europe in the coming weeks, Kluge said the upcoming spring “leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquility and a much higher level of population defense against any resurgence in transmission.” Even if another variant emerges, Kluge said health authorities in Europe should be able to keep it in check, provided immunization and boosting efforts continue, along with other public health interventions.

He said, however, this demands “a drastic and uncompromising increase in vaccine sharing across borders,” saying vaccines must be provided to everyone across Europe and beyond. Scientists have repeatedly warned that unless the majority of the world’s population is vaccinated, any opportunities for COVID-19 to keep spreading means it could mutate into deadlier and more transmissible forms.

Kluge noted that there were 12 million new coronavirus cases across WHO’s European region last week, the highest single weekly total during the pandemic. He said that spike was driven by the hugely infectious omicron variant, but said that admissions to hospital intensive care units haven't risen significantly.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


