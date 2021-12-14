Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

S&P 500   4,654.18 (-0.32%)
DOW   35,687.77 (+0.10%)
QQQ   387.38 (-1.24%)
AAPL   175.34 (-0.23%)
MSFT   333.30 (-1.80%)
FB   328.34 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,876.44 (-1.37%)
AMZN   3,350.71 (-1.20%)
TSLA   946.20 (-2.09%)
NVDA   276.64 (-1.76%)
BABA   119.39 (-2.33%)
NIO   32.06 (-4.75%)
CGC   9.13 (-1.93%)
AMD   131.51 (-1.71%)
MU   83.30 (-1.24%)
GE   92.74 (-0.42%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   19.72 (-3.48%)
DIS   148.80 (-1.08%)
PFE   54.69 (-0.92%)
AMC   20.46 (-11.96%)
ACB   5.95 (-0.67%)
BA   195.25 (-1.09%)
S&P 500   4,654.18 (-0.32%)
DOW   35,687.77 (+0.10%)
QQQ   387.38 (-1.24%)
AAPL   175.34 (-0.23%)
MSFT   333.30 (-1.80%)
FB   328.34 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,876.44 (-1.37%)
AMZN   3,350.71 (-1.20%)
TSLA   946.20 (-2.09%)
NVDA   276.64 (-1.76%)
BABA   119.39 (-2.33%)
NIO   32.06 (-4.75%)
CGC   9.13 (-1.93%)
AMD   131.51 (-1.71%)
MU   83.30 (-1.24%)
GE   92.74 (-0.42%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   19.72 (-3.48%)
DIS   148.80 (-1.08%)
PFE   54.69 (-0.92%)
AMC   20.46 (-11.96%)
ACB   5.95 (-0.67%)
BA   195.25 (-1.09%)
S&P 500   4,654.18 (-0.32%)
DOW   35,687.77 (+0.10%)
QQQ   387.38 (-1.24%)
AAPL   175.34 (-0.23%)
MSFT   333.30 (-1.80%)
FB   328.34 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,876.44 (-1.37%)
AMZN   3,350.71 (-1.20%)
TSLA   946.20 (-2.09%)
NVDA   276.64 (-1.76%)
BABA   119.39 (-2.33%)
NIO   32.06 (-4.75%)
CGC   9.13 (-1.93%)
AMD   131.51 (-1.71%)
MU   83.30 (-1.24%)
GE   92.74 (-0.42%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   19.72 (-3.48%)
DIS   148.80 (-1.08%)
PFE   54.69 (-0.92%)
AMC   20.46 (-11.96%)
ACB   5.95 (-0.67%)
BA   195.25 (-1.09%)
S&P 500   4,654.18 (-0.32%)
DOW   35,687.77 (+0.10%)
QQQ   387.38 (-1.24%)
AAPL   175.34 (-0.23%)
MSFT   333.30 (-1.80%)
FB   328.34 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,876.44 (-1.37%)
AMZN   3,350.71 (-1.20%)
TSLA   946.20 (-2.09%)
NVDA   276.64 (-1.76%)
BABA   119.39 (-2.33%)
NIO   32.06 (-4.75%)
CGC   9.13 (-1.93%)
AMD   131.51 (-1.71%)
MU   83.30 (-1.24%)
GE   92.74 (-0.42%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   19.72 (-3.48%)
DIS   148.80 (-1.08%)
PFE   54.69 (-0.92%)
AMC   20.46 (-11.96%)
ACB   5.95 (-0.67%)
BA   195.25 (-1.09%)

Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer


Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach in Calif., Oct. 1, 2021. U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November as companies continue to struggle to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 in November, just above September’s 60.8. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.

Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise October.

The 12-month increase in wholesale inflation set a new record, surpassing the old records for 12-month increases of 8.6% set in both September and October. The records on wholesale prices go back to 2010.

Core inflation at the wholesale level, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 0.8% in November with core prices were up 9.5% over the past 12 months.

The increase in wholesale prices was widespread, led by a 1.2% increase in the cost of goods and a 0.7% rise in the price of services.

In the goods category, the price of iron and steel scrap rose 10.7% while the price for gasoline, jet fuel and industrial chemicals all moved higher. In the food category, the price of fresh fruits and vegetables rose while the price of chickens fell.

The surge in wholesale prices followed news Friday that consumer prices shot up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, the biggest increase in 39 years, as the price of energy, food and many other items shot up.

The Federal Reserve, holding its last meeting of the year this week, is expected to announce Wednesday that it will accelerate the pace at which it reduces its monthly bond purchases, preparing the way to begin raising its key benchmark interest rate, possibly by mid-2022 as it seeks to demonstrate its resolve to bring inflation under control.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.