Wholesale prices jump 1% in July, matching June increase









WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1% in July, dimming hopes for a slowdown in price increases.

The July gain in the producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, matched the June increase with both months advancing by the highest amount since a 1.2% rise in January, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Over the past 12 months, prices at the wholesale level are up a record 7.8%, surpassing the old record of a 7.3% gain set for the 12 months ending in June.

The report on wholesale prices followed a report on retail inflation on Wednesday that did show some slowing in price pressures. Consumer pries in July rose 0.5% compared to a 0.9% jump in June. Over the past year, retail prices are up a sizable 5.4%, the same 12-month gain that was seen in June with both months recording the largest annual gain since 2008.

Once again it appears that the death of brick and mortar retail appears to be exaggerated. First-quarter earnings are showing that many retailers that rely on in-person traffic for a considerable chunk of their business are seeing a rebound in sales. And many are planning to open stores in 2021.This isn’t to say that e-commerce is going away. In fact, a common feature for many of these stocks is that they either developed or enhanced their digital footprint during the pandemic.This special presentation focuses on retailers that are planning to add to their brick-and-mortar footprint in 2021. And some are planning to do so by a substantial margin. Once again, this doesn’t signal a transformative shift in the overall trend, but it does mean that for the foreseeable future, brick and mortar will have some relevance.