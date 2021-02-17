S&P 500   3,932.59
DOW   31,522.75
QQQ   335.54
3 Consumer Staples Stocks That are Bargains
Magnite Stock a Buy: A Strong Option in Advertising Tech
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time
Buffett's firm reveals new investments in Verizon, Chevron
The Latest: Johnson & Johnson seeks vaccine approval from EU
Teradata Corporation Stock is a Turnaround Play
Stocks open higher on Wall Street, natural gas prices climb
S&P 500   3,932.59
DOW   31,522.75
QQQ   335.54
3 Consumer Staples Stocks That are Bargains
Magnite Stock a Buy: A Strong Option in Advertising Tech
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time
Buffett's firm reveals new investments in Verizon, Chevron
The Latest: Johnson & Johnson seeks vaccine approval from EU
Teradata Corporation Stock is a Turnaround Play
Stocks open higher on Wall Street, natural gas prices climb
S&P 500   3,932.59
DOW   31,522.75
QQQ   335.54
3 Consumer Staples Stocks That are Bargains
Magnite Stock a Buy: A Strong Option in Advertising Tech
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time
Buffett's firm reveals new investments in Verizon, Chevron
The Latest: Johnson & Johnson seeks vaccine approval from EU
Teradata Corporation Stock is a Turnaround Play
Stocks open higher on Wall Street, natural gas prices climb
S&P 500   3,932.59
DOW   31,522.75
QQQ   335.54
3 Consumer Staples Stocks That are Bargains
Magnite Stock a Buy: A Strong Option in Advertising Tech
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time
Buffett's firm reveals new investments in Verizon, Chevron
The Latest: Johnson & Johnson seeks vaccine approval from EU
Teradata Corporation Stock is a Turnaround Play
Stocks open higher on Wall Street, natural gas prices climb
Log in

Wholesale prices surge 1.3% in January, led by energy spike

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer


In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale's dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont, Neb. U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in August 2020, just half the July gain, as food and energy prices decline. The Labor Department said Thursday, Sept. 10 that the August advance in the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.6% surge in June which was the biggest monthly gain since October 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices surged 1.3% in January, pushed higher by a big jump in energy costs.

The bigger-than-expected increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, was the largest one-month gain on records that go back to 2009, according to the Labor Department on Wednesday. It followed much milder inflation readings of 0.3% in December and 0.1% in November.

The big jump, which reflected higher costs for energy and services, left wholesale prices rising over the past 12 months by 1.7%, the largest 12-month increase in a year. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food, rose 1.2% in January, and 2% over the past 12 months.


7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors

2020 has created a real-life movie script that many production companies could have only dreamed of. But that dream has been a nightmare for many of the world’s leading entertainment stocks. Movie theaters and live entertainment venues remain shut down. The words “pent-up demand” have never resonated more. Consumers are desperate for ways to be entertained.

That may make it an odd time to consider looking at entertainment stocks. But that would be a mistake. In fact, some entertainment stocks have been among the biggest pandemic winners. This is a trend that is likely to continue as the holidays arrive. The phrase “home for the holidays” is likely to have a new meaning this year. That means consumers will still be looking for ways to be entertained. And now is the time for you to prepare your portfolio for that move.

To be clear, the novel coronavirus was not due to poor management from any company. And you can bet that in the future, many companies will leave some room in their balance sheet for future “acts of God.” But in the meantime, some entertainment stocks have been pandemic winners. And that means they will likely continue to be winners as long as the pandemic lingers.

View the "7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.