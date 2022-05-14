Why Broadcom Stock Is a Great Bet for Dividend Investors

7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is up 2.4% to trade at $585.34 at last check, amid some broader market tailwinds. The semiconductor concern announced earlier this month it will post second-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday, June 2. Brokerages firms were quick to push out bull notes following its last earnings report, and The Street expects Broadcom to report an increased EPS (earnings per share) of $8.70 this time around.
On the charts, the equity has struggled to move back towards its Dec. 28, all-time high of $677.76. The $650 level rejected Broadcom stock's late March rally, but shares still have the support of their 200-day moving average. Year-over-year, the equity sports a 36.6% lead, and has gone up since we recommended buying the dip at the end of April.
The chip name holds a weak balance sheet, with $13.7 billion in cash, and $39.7 billion in total debt. AVGO has also lacked consistency with its top- and bottom-line growth rate in recent years. Nonetheless, Broadcom's growth trajectory has been positive, with the business reporting 14.9% revenue growth, and a 127.6% jump in net income for 2021.
Broadcom stock is trading at forward price-earnings ratio of 16.13, which is a decent valuation, given its strong growth expectations. The semiconductor name is estimated to increase revenues 16.4%, and earnings 26.8% this year. AVGO is also expected to grow revenues and earnings 6.2% and 8.8%, respectively, for 2023. What's more, Broadcom stock offers a solid dividend yield of 2.82%, with a forward dividend of $16.40, making the equity an attractive investment for dividend investors to hold long-term.
The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.
However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.
One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.
But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We're confident there's something for investors of all risk tolerances.
