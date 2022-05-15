Why Broadcom Stock Is a Great Bet for Dividend Investors

7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is up 2.4% to trade at $585.34 at last check, amid some broader market tailwinds. The semiconductor concern announced earlier this month it will post second-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday, June 2. Brokerages firms were quick to push out bull notes following its last earnings report, and The Street expects Broadcom to report an increased EPS (earnings per share) of $8.70 this time around.
On the charts, the equity has struggled to move back towards its Dec. 28, all-time high of $677.76. The $650 level rejected Broadcom stock's late March rally, but shares still have the support of their 200-day moving average. Year-over-year, the equity sports a 36.6% lead, and has gone up since we recommended buying the dip at the end of April.
The chip name holds a weak balance sheet, with $13.7 billion in cash, and $39.7 billion in total debt. AVGO has also lacked consistency with its top- and bottom-line growth rate in recent years. Nonetheless, Broadcom's growth trajectory has been positive, with the business reporting 14.9% revenue growth, and a 127.6% jump in net income for 2021.
Broadcom stock is trading at forward price-earnings ratio of 16.13, which is a decent valuation, given its strong growth expectations. The semiconductor name is estimated to increase revenues 16.4%, and earnings 26.8% this year. AVGO is also expected to grow revenues and earnings 6.2% and 8.8%, respectively, for 2023. What's more, Broadcom stock offers a solid dividend yield of 2.82%, with a forward dividend of $16.40, making the equity an attractive investment for dividend investors to hold long-term.
Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.
And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.
The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.
Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.
One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.
In this special presentation, we'll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.
