×
QQQ   307.74 (+0.03%)
AAPL   147.08 (-0.59%)
MSFT   271.79 (+0.51%)
META   196.84 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,349.27 (+0.23%)
AMZN   120.32 (-0.71%)
TSLA   754.43 (+3.97%)
NVDA   187.39 (+0.49%)
NIO   19.39 (-4.86%)
BABA   117.71 (-1.60%)
AMD   102.90 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.99 (-3.39%)
MU   68.35 (-0.36%)
T   21.09 (+0.19%)
GE   76.81 (-0.45%)
F   13.52 (-0.07%)
DIS   106.28 (-0.99%)
AMC   13.14 (-2.81%)
PFE   53.48 (+0.02%)
PYPL   86.22 (-1.47%)
NFLX   198.78 (-2.00%)
QQQ   307.74 (+0.03%)
AAPL   147.08 (-0.59%)
MSFT   271.79 (+0.51%)
META   196.84 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,349.27 (+0.23%)
AMZN   120.32 (-0.71%)
TSLA   754.43 (+3.97%)
NVDA   187.39 (+0.49%)
NIO   19.39 (-4.86%)
BABA   117.71 (-1.60%)
AMD   102.90 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.99 (-3.39%)
MU   68.35 (-0.36%)
T   21.09 (+0.19%)
GE   76.81 (-0.45%)
F   13.52 (-0.07%)
DIS   106.28 (-0.99%)
AMC   13.14 (-2.81%)
PFE   53.48 (+0.02%)
PYPL   86.22 (-1.47%)
NFLX   198.78 (-2.00%)
QQQ   307.74 (+0.03%)
AAPL   147.08 (-0.59%)
MSFT   271.79 (+0.51%)
META   196.84 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,349.27 (+0.23%)
AMZN   120.32 (-0.71%)
TSLA   754.43 (+3.97%)
NVDA   187.39 (+0.49%)
NIO   19.39 (-4.86%)
BABA   117.71 (-1.60%)
AMD   102.90 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.99 (-3.39%)
MU   68.35 (-0.36%)
T   21.09 (+0.19%)
GE   76.81 (-0.45%)
F   13.52 (-0.07%)
DIS   106.28 (-0.99%)
AMC   13.14 (-2.81%)
PFE   53.48 (+0.02%)
PYPL   86.22 (-1.47%)
NFLX   198.78 (-2.00%)
QQQ   307.74 (+0.03%)
AAPL   147.08 (-0.59%)
MSFT   271.79 (+0.51%)
META   196.84 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,349.27 (+0.23%)
AMZN   120.32 (-0.71%)
TSLA   754.43 (+3.97%)
NVDA   187.39 (+0.49%)
NIO   19.39 (-4.86%)
BABA   117.71 (-1.60%)
AMD   102.90 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.99 (-3.39%)
MU   68.35 (-0.36%)
T   21.09 (+0.19%)
GE   76.81 (-0.45%)
F   13.52 (-0.07%)
DIS   106.28 (-0.99%)
AMC   13.14 (-2.81%)
PFE   53.48 (+0.02%)
PYPL   86.22 (-1.47%)
NFLX   198.78 (-2.00%)

Why Cigna Stock's Rally Could Have Legs

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

This commentary first appeared on Forbes Great Speculations, where Schaeffer's Investment Research is a regular contributor.

Compared to much of the market, healthcare stock Cigna (CI) has held up fairly well. The equity boasts a 15.2% year-to-date lead, and has even managed to cling to a positive year-over-year return. While the security has taken a breather since touching a fresh annual high of $273.57 during last Tuesday’s session, there’s reason to believe a trendline sitting just below could put additional wind in CI’s sails this June.

Cigna stock just pulled back within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average after a lengthy period above the trendline. According to a study from Schaeffer’s Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, CI has seen six similar occurrences over the past three years. One month after 83% of these occurrences, the shares were higher, averaging a 3.7% return during this time period. From its current perch, a similar move could put CI just below the $271 mark and closer to Tuesday’s peak.

ci jun 8

Plus, there’s still room for upgrades for Cigna stock. Of the 16 in coverage, five still say “hold.” Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $291.17 is a 10.3% premium to current levels.

An unwinding of bearishness among short-term options traders could also provide tailwinds. Cigna stock’s Schaeffer’s put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.12 sits higher than 77% of readings from the past year, indicating these traders are incredibly put-biased right now.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.