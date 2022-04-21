Why Humana Stock Could be a Healthy Portfolio Addition

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to release its first-quarter financial results before the open next Wednesday, April 27. Humana stock tends to do well the day after earnings, looking back over the past two years, with six out of eight post-earnings reactions positive, averaging a 2.9% return the day after earnings, regardless of direction. This time around, the options pits are pricing in a 3.8% swing.

Speaking of, Humana calls have been incredibly popular lately. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), HUM sports a 10-day call/put volume ratio of 4.00, which sits higher than all but 1% of readings from the past year, suggesting a much healthier-than-usual appetite for these bullish bets recently.

Short-term options traders have been incredibly call-biased, too. This is per HUM's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 0.86, which stands higher than just 13% of readings from the past 12 months.

Humana stock has been struggling to topple its year-to-date breakeven level, though it boasts a 4.4% year-over-year lead. The 30-day moving average has provided support for Humana stock's recent climb up the charts. Moreover, Humana offers a dividend yield of 0.63% with a forward dividend of $2.89.

From a fundamental point of view, Humana stock also presents itself as a solid option for value investors due to the insurance company’s relatively high growth rate. HUM currently trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72. The insurance company has also increased annual revenues and net income by 46% and 74%, respectively, since fiscal 2018. In addition, Humana is estimated to increase earnings by 17.1% and revenues by 10.9% for fiscal 2022, as well as grow earnings another 13.4% and revenues another 9.2% for fiscal 2023.

Humana holds a decent balance sheet with $16.6 billion in cash and $13.55 billion in total debt, adding a layer of security for the already-thriving business model.

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.