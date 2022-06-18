Why Omnicom Stock Has More to Offer

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications company. Their branded networks and specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. At last check, OMC is trading up 1.4% at $62.91.

Earlier this month, Omnicom Group announced a C-level shakeup! OMC appointed Matt McNally as CEO of Omnicom Health Group, the company’s healthcare marketing and communications network. McNally succeeded Ed Wise, who had held the chief executive role since OHG’s formation in 2016 and recently announced his retirement. McNally boasts over 25 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, previously serving as Global President of Dentsu Health.

Omnicom stock has decreased about 20% year-over-year and OMC is currently trading down 32% since peaking at $91.61 in early February. Additionally, shares of OMC have dropped 16% year-to-date and are down 22% over the past month.

OMC now offers a high dividend yield of 4.28% with a forward dividend of $2.80. Omnicom stock also provides a decent valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98, which is excellent for dividend investors despite the business’ lack of growth. Omnicom is expected to end fiscal 2022 with 0.3% revenue growth and 3.1% earnings growth. Nonetheless, expectations are slightly higher for fiscal 2023, with a 3.3% estimated increase in revenues and a 6.4% estimated increase in earnings, setting up Omnicom stock as a solid option for both dividend and value investors.

A shift in analyst attention could put the wind at the equity's back. Heading into today, four of the six covering brokerage firms sport a "hold" or worse recommendation.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.