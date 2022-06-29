×
S&P 500   3,809.09 (-0.33%)
DOW   30,940.67 (-0.02%)
QQQ   283.65 (+0.04%)
AAPL   137.53 (+0.07%)
MSFT   256.79 (+0.12%)
META   163.00 (+1.44%)
GOOGL   2,235.30 (-0.22%)
AMZN   107.78 (+0.35%)
TSLA   691.50 (-0.93%)
NVDA   158.68 (-0.71%)
NIO   20.90 (-6.53%)
BABA   116.00 (-0.65%)
AMD   79.83 (-1.18%)
MU   57.09 (-1.33%)
T   20.61 (-0.82%)
F   11.80 (-0.08%)
DIS   96.64 (+0.75%)
AMC   13.12 (-1.94%)
PFE   50.79 (+0.26%)
PYPL   71.95 (+0.18%)
NFLX   179.27 (-0.18%)
Why Options Bears Are Tuned Into Ford Motor Stock

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Though Ford Motor Company (NYSE:Fstarted out 2022 with a bang, surging to a Jan. 13, all-time high of $25.87, the security has been tumbling down the charts since. The shares are fresh off a June 17, one-year low of $10.90, while the descending 40-day moving average has guided the security lower for most of the year. With a new ceiling potentially forming at the $12.50 level, Ford Motor stock is down 42.8% year-to-date.

F 40 Day

This recent underperformance has options bears tuned into Ford Motor stock. In fact, the security just appeared on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of names that have attracted the highest weekly options volume in the past two weeks. Per this data, 1,573,836 calls and 1,689,534 puts were traded within this two-week time period. The July 15 put was the most popular contract, followed closely by the 11 put in that same monthly series.

F MAO 628

What's more, at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Ford motor stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.38 that stands higher than 97% of other readings from the past year.

Analysts are already skeptical towards the security, with 11 of the 15 in coverage rating F a tepid "hold" or worse, while four say "strong buy." This still leaves a little room for downgrades, though, which could pressure Ford Motor stock even lower.

Options look like a solid way to weigh in on the equity's next moves. This is per the F's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 88 out of 100, which indicates the stock has consistently realized bigger returns than options traders have priced in over the last 12 months.


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Today, Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio, and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.

