S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc on Brazil's 'New Egypt'
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
High fertilizer prices could mean smaller crops for farmers
Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people
Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc on Brazil's 'New Egypt'
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
High fertilizer prices could mean smaller crops for farmers
Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people
Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc on Brazil's 'New Egypt'
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
High fertilizer prices could mean smaller crops for farmers
Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people
Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc on Brazil's 'New Egypt'
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
High fertilizer prices could mean smaller crops for farmers
Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people
Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial

Why Self-Leadership is Essential to Your Success

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | Entrepreneur


It's too bad that we don't come with an operator's manual when we are born. If we did, it would be a lot easier to make better decisions, own our mistakes, be candid with ourselves and others, and show up as optimal versions of ourselves—essentially, to lead ourselves to success in our relationships and careers. The irony is, we struggle to be our best while simultaneously hoping to lead others to become theirs. But our businesses and our personal lives depend on us being qualified self-leaders before anything else. 

What is a self-leader?

Being a self-leader implies owning and dissecting the stories you tell yourself. In today’s hyper-social world, it can be very easy to craft a version of ourselves that isn't true. We can do this to promote positivity, but if we are not truly positive people, acting on our positive belief systems, this conflict will eat away at us, and our businesses and relationships will suffer. The fix for this is self-awareness, which is essentially self-management. How we consciously choose to be heard or to give and receive feedback, is the first step toward excelling at self-leadership. 

Why self-leadership is important

When we are proactive and thoughtful, the toxicity that can erode relationships, undermine teamwork, and damage company culture is eradicated. The modeling of effective communication, which begins with our personal reflection on our business goals, interpersonal desires, and past and ongoing failures and successes, leads to a culture of that same communication and the fostering of successful problem-solving initiatives that are integral to growth. 

Just as it’s impossible to lead others successfully if you aren't leading yourself in that direction first, your executives must be equally strong self-leaders if they wish to lead their teams to similar successes. It is easy to see how self-leadership through the chain of command becomes integral to an organization’s success. When self-leadership spreads to entry-level positions, whether in your business or simply in the case of your five-year-old picking up those same habits at home, everyone involved reaches their potential at a greater pace, and the organization, whether in business or family, inevitably thrives. 

Related: 6 Ways Self-Leadership Can Help You Take Control of Your Life

Ways to cultivate self-leadership 

Be self-aware, humble, and engaged. Practice self-reflection to assess how you contributed to a situation, and commit to responding with your best self. Understand how you affect your peers and the teams' shared outcomes. Your attitude and effort matter.

Be responsible for cultural understanding. Every team member should know how they support the company's mission, so take responsibility for how you contribute to that. Be curious and ask questions, as this fuels inclusivity, proactivity, and creativity.

Take initiative. Don't wait to be told what to do or expect other people to solve problems for you. Raise your hand and volunteer. Make suggestions for improvement. Never settle for mediocrity.

Be accountable. Own your attitude, effort, and mistakes. Avoid complaining and blaming; instead, ask yourself what you can do to make things better. 

Keep it real. Provide direct, timely, and caring feedback in order to help others be their best. Ask others to return the favor.

Be brave. Share your ideas, support each other, and ask for help when you need it. Be okay with failing, recognizing that we are all learning more about how to succeed every day.

Take care of yourself. Nobody knows you better than you. Take responsibility for your health, happiness, and attitude. Have honest conversations with your manager about your overall well-being. Remember that self-care is a discipline, not a luxury.

The very best leaders lead by example. They know that self-leadership is essential to success. When you understand who you are and take responsibility for how you show up, you'll make better decisions and build stronger relationships. People are more likely to respect and trust you and will be inspired to follow your lead. 

Related: 8 Self-care Tips from Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs 


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.