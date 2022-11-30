Why Signet Jewelers Stock Could Soon Fall

Shares of luxury retailer Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) are 1.6% higher today to trade at $63.71. The stock is holding well above its May annual low of $48.31, and holds a 10.8% quarterly lead. However, today's pop has SIG trading near a historically bearish trendline that pressure the shares lower once again.

Per data compiled by Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rock White, Signet Jewelers stock has recently come within one standard deviation of its 200-day moving average, following an extended period below the trendline. The equity has seen five similar pullbacks within the past three years, which has resulted in an average 21-day loss of 7% in 60% of the circumstances.

Options traders have been betting bullishly of late. In fact, at the the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), 5.77 calls have been bought for every put over the last 10 days-- a ratio that sits higher than 95% of all other readings from the past year. An unwinding of this optimism could put additional pressure on SIG.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .