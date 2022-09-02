S&P 500   3,966.85
DOW   31,656.42
QQQ   301.86
China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/1/2022
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading
Why Struggling Sonos Stock Could Stage a Bounce Soon

Thu., September 1, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Since suffering a massive bear gap following its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, the shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have been on a downward spiral that's culminated in today's nearly two-year low of $14.76. However, there's reason to believe SONO could stage a bounce, based on a historically bullish signal flashing on the charts. 

According to a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, SONO's multi-year low also comes amid historically low implied volatility (IV) -- a bullish combination for SONO during the past five years. In fact, during this time period, there have been two other instances where the equity was trading within 2% of a 52-week low, while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) sat at a relatively low annual percentile, as is the case with Sonos stock's SVI of 49%, which sits higher than just 26% of readings from the past year. 

One month after these signals, the security averaged a 13.5% pop. From its current perch, a similar move would put SONO just below the $17 region, and above recent pressure at the stock's 10-day moving average. 

sono sept 1

Short interest has begun to roll over, down 8.6% in the last two reporting periods, however, there's still plenty of bearishness to be unwound. The 10.64 million shares sold short make up 8.5% of the stock's available float, and would take nearly four days to cover at SONO's average daily pace of trading. 

