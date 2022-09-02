Why Struggling Sonos Stock Could Stage a Bounce Soon

Since suffering a massive bear gap following its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, the shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have been on a downward spiral that's culminated in today's nearly two-year low of $14.76. However, there's reason to believe SONO could stage a bounce, based on a historically bullish signal flashing on the charts.

According to a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, SONO's multi-year low also comes amid historically low implied volatility (IV) -- a bullish combination for SONO during the past five years. In fact, during this time period, there have been two other instances where the equity was trading within 2% of a 52-week low, while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) sat at a relatively low annual percentile, as is the case with Sonos stock's SVI of 49%, which sits higher than just 26% of readings from the past year.

One month after these signals, the security averaged a 13.5% pop. From its current perch, a similar move would put SONO just below the $17 region, and above recent pressure at the stock's 10-day moving average.

Short interest has begun to roll over, down 8.6% in the last two reporting periods, however, there's still plenty of bearishness to be unwound. The 10.64 million shares sold short make up 8.5% of the stock's available float, and would take nearly four days to cover at SONO's average daily pace of trading.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".