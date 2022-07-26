Why Tapestry Stock May Struggle to Meet Expectations

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,935.82 (-0.78%)
DOW   31,906.14 (-0.26%)
QQQ   296.33 (-1.31%)
AAPL   151.75 (-0.78%)
MSFT   254.09 (-1.83%)
META   162.94 (-2.23%)
GOOGL   106.39 (-1.04%)
AMZN   116.33 (-3.97%)
TSLA   788.01 (-2.15%)
NVDA   167.23 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.78 (+0.71%)
AMD   86.38 (-1.33%)
MU   60.14 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.31 (+4.32%)
F   12.62 (-1.71%)
DIS   100.89 (-1.75%)
AMC   14.21 (-4.69%)
PFE   52.20 (+0.83%)
PYPL   77.08 (-5.60%)
NFLX   216.11 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   3,935.82 (-0.78%)
DOW   31,906.14 (-0.26%)
QQQ   296.33 (-1.31%)
AAPL   151.75 (-0.78%)
MSFT   254.09 (-1.83%)
META   162.94 (-2.23%)
GOOGL   106.39 (-1.04%)
AMZN   116.33 (-3.97%)
TSLA   788.01 (-2.15%)
NVDA   167.23 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.78 (+0.71%)
AMD   86.38 (-1.33%)
MU   60.14 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.31 (+4.32%)
F   12.62 (-1.71%)
DIS   100.89 (-1.75%)
AMC   14.21 (-4.69%)
PFE   52.20 (+0.83%)
PYPL   77.08 (-5.60%)
NFLX   216.11 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   3,935.82 (-0.78%)
DOW   31,906.14 (-0.26%)
QQQ   296.33 (-1.31%)
AAPL   151.75 (-0.78%)
MSFT   254.09 (-1.83%)
META   162.94 (-2.23%)
GOOGL   106.39 (-1.04%)
AMZN   116.33 (-3.97%)
TSLA   788.01 (-2.15%)
NVDA   167.23 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.78 (+0.71%)
AMD   86.38 (-1.33%)
MU   60.14 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.31 (+4.32%)
F   12.62 (-1.71%)
DIS   100.89 (-1.75%)
AMC   14.21 (-4.69%)
PFE   52.20 (+0.83%)
PYPL   77.08 (-5.60%)
NFLX   216.11 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   3,935.82 (-0.78%)
DOW   31,906.14 (-0.26%)
QQQ   296.33 (-1.31%)
AAPL   151.75 (-0.78%)
MSFT   254.09 (-1.83%)
META   162.94 (-2.23%)
GOOGL   106.39 (-1.04%)
AMZN   116.33 (-3.97%)
TSLA   788.01 (-2.15%)
NVDA   167.23 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.78 (+0.71%)
AMD   86.38 (-1.33%)
MU   60.14 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.31 (+4.32%)
F   12.62 (-1.71%)
DIS   100.89 (-1.75%)
AMC   14.21 (-4.69%)
PFE   52.20 (+0.83%)
PYPL   77.08 (-5.60%)
NFLX   216.11 (-1.10%)

Why Tapestry Stock May Struggle to Meet Expectations

Monday, July 25, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) is up 0.3% to trade at $34.03 at last check. The equity earlier this month staged a bounce off the $30 level, but its rally lost steam near the $35 region, which also turned down the equity's early June surge. The descending 120-day moving average has been pressuring shares lower for the majority of the year as well, with TPR now down 16.3% in 2022.

TPR 120 Day

The brokerage bunch is overwhelmingly optimistic on TPR, with 10 of the 11 analysts in question calling it a "strong buy." Plus, the 12-month consensus target price of $44.61 is a 31.5% premium to current levels.

Moreover, Tapestry stock trades at a very attractive forward price-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42. TPR also offers a solid dividend yield of 2.95%, with a forward dividend of $1, making the security best suited for dividend, as well as value investors.

In addition, the luxury fashion concern is anticipated to generate 16.6% revenue and 16.5% earnings growth for 2022. TPR is also expected to increase its revenues and earnings 3.5% and 14.5%, respectively, for 2023.

However, with a potential recession looming, Tapestry could see dwindling demand for luxury goods. This means the company runs a higher risk of not meeting expectations. In addition, TPR holds an unfavorable balance sheet, with $816 million in cash and $3.43 million in total debt, which could further affect its growth rate. Nonetheless, Tapestry stock remains an appealing long-term investment, from a risk-reward perspective.


7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside of bull markets and bear markets there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stayed the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means these are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.



View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastBear Market Tips For Active Traders

In this episode, Kate chats with Dan Raju, CEO of trading platform Tradier. Dan has a unique perspective on how traders and investors are behaving in these market conditions, as well as who’s trading what. You may be surprised at what he’s identified.

Listen Now to Bear Market Tips For Active Traders

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.