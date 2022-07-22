50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.30 (-0.03%)
MSFT   262.58 (-0.85%)
META   172.74 (-5.69%)
GOOGL   111.38 (-2.59%)
AMZN   124.46 (-0.14%)
TSLA   831.94 (+2.06%)
NVDA   174.67 (-3.23%)
NIO   19.71 (-4.69%)
BABA   102.59 (-2.42%)
AMD   88.52 (-2.82%)
MU   61.60 (-3.21%)
CGC   2.69 (-2.54%)
T   18.52 (-2.11%)
GE   68.32 (+0.28%)
F   12.88 (-0.92%)
DIS   103.61 (-0.55%)
AMC   16.24 (-4.47%)
PFE   51.36 (+0.47%)
PYPL   82.07 (-0.82%)
NFLX   224.35 (+0.21%)
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.30 (-0.03%)
MSFT   262.58 (-0.85%)
META   172.74 (-5.69%)
GOOGL   111.38 (-2.59%)
AMZN   124.46 (-0.14%)
TSLA   831.94 (+2.06%)
NVDA   174.67 (-3.23%)
NIO   19.71 (-4.69%)
BABA   102.59 (-2.42%)
AMD   88.52 (-2.82%)
MU   61.60 (-3.21%)
CGC   2.69 (-2.54%)
T   18.52 (-2.11%)
GE   68.32 (+0.28%)
F   12.88 (-0.92%)
DIS   103.61 (-0.55%)
AMC   16.24 (-4.47%)
PFE   51.36 (+0.47%)
PYPL   82.07 (-0.82%)
NFLX   224.35 (+0.21%)
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.30 (-0.03%)
MSFT   262.58 (-0.85%)
META   172.74 (-5.69%)
GOOGL   111.38 (-2.59%)
AMZN   124.46 (-0.14%)
TSLA   831.94 (+2.06%)
NVDA   174.67 (-3.23%)
NIO   19.71 (-4.69%)
BABA   102.59 (-2.42%)
AMD   88.52 (-2.82%)
MU   61.60 (-3.21%)
CGC   2.69 (-2.54%)
T   18.52 (-2.11%)
GE   68.32 (+0.28%)
F   12.88 (-0.92%)
DIS   103.61 (-0.55%)
AMC   16.24 (-4.47%)
PFE   51.36 (+0.47%)
PYPL   82.07 (-0.82%)
NFLX   224.35 (+0.21%)
QQQ   305.61 (-0.58%)
AAPL   155.30 (-0.03%)
MSFT   262.58 (-0.85%)
META   172.74 (-5.69%)
GOOGL   111.38 (-2.59%)
AMZN   124.46 (-0.14%)
TSLA   831.94 (+2.06%)
NVDA   174.67 (-3.23%)
NIO   19.71 (-4.69%)
BABA   102.59 (-2.42%)
AMD   88.52 (-2.82%)
MU   61.60 (-3.21%)
CGC   2.69 (-2.54%)
T   18.52 (-2.11%)
GE   68.32 (+0.28%)
F   12.88 (-0.92%)
DIS   103.61 (-0.55%)
AMC   16.24 (-4.47%)
PFE   51.36 (+0.47%)
PYPL   82.07 (-0.82%)
NFLX   224.35 (+0.21%)

Why Tesla Was Right To Sell 75 Percent Of Its Bitcoin Holdings In Q2

Thursday, July 21, 2022 | ValueWalk

Bitcoin sold off after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed in its latest earnings report that it had sold 75% of its bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin has shed more than $700 from its value since midnight. However, cryptocurrency as a whole retains its $1 trillion market capitalization, at least for now, as the bitcoin price is still over 15% higher than it was a week ago.

So why did Tesla sell its bitcoin, and was it the right move? Crypto enthusiasts may be disappointed, but it was all business on Elon Musk's part.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more



Tesla Posts Solid Results

Tesla released its second-quarter earnings results after closing bell on Wednesday. At $16.9 billion, the automaker's revenue matched the consensus. Tesla also reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share, coming in ahead of the consensus at $1.83 per share. The stock popped in after-hours trading and now is up by more than 5% in early-morning trades.

The second quarter marked the end of Tesla's quarterly streak of posting record revenue numbers. However, the EV maker's sales were still robust despite the shutdown at its factory in Shanghai. China's zero-COVID policy resulted in widespread shutdowns throughout the city, limiting production at Tesla's factory. However, the automaker still touted an operating margin that was among the highest industry at 14.6%.

Tesla was also free cash flow positive at $621 million and ended the quarter with its highest vehicle production month ever. The automaker had previously reported that it had produced 258,580 and delivered 254,695 vehicles during the second quarter. Tesla still expects to grow its total delivery numbers by 50% year over year for 2022.

Was It Wise For Tesla To Sell Most Of Its Bitcoin?

Crypto enthusiasts are undoubtedly upset that Tesla unloaded 75% of its bitcoin. However, from a business standpoint, it made sense for the automaker to do so because it was better for shareholders. Analyst Marcus Sotiriou of digital asset broker GlobalBlock said in an email on Thursday morning that bitcoin reached a key resistance level of about $23,250, but after Tesla announced its sale, the cryptocurrency dropped.

In his statement regarding the automaker's sale of $936 million worth of bitcoin, CEO Elon Musk said cryptocurrency isn't yet contributing to an environmentally sustainable future. More importantly, he added that they sold their bitcoin due to uncertainty related to the lockdowns in China. In other words, Tesla wanted to raise cash in case China closed its factors for an extended period.

Historically, Tesla has often gone back to the till to raise more capital, and it has frequently been criticized for doing so due to its history of burning cash. However, this time around, the automaker decided to sell most of its bitcoin to raise capital instead of diluting shareholders further through a stock sale.

Sotiriou agrees that it made sense for Tesla to sell its bitcoin to raise capital due to the macroeconomic backdrop and rising interest rates. He also said the move serves as "an example of good risk management from the world's richest man." Sotiriou added that without the bitcoin sale, Tesla's net change in cash would have been -$89 million.

"Funds and lenders who have faced liquidity issues have been heavily scrutinized for their poor risk management, and rightly so," he said. "Hence, I don’t think Tesla should be criticized for managing their risk in this uncertain macroeconomic environment. They may well buy back bitcoin or other digital assets when conditions improve."

What Does This Mean For The Bitcoin Price?

According to the crypto analyst, data from Glassnode shows retail investors are snapping up bitcoin at the fastest rate in history, so Tesla's sale isn't necessarily a bearish indicator for the cryptocurrency. Sotiriou noted that the 90-day change in bitcoin addresses with less than 1 coin — typically those owned by retail investors — is at record highs.

"The last time it was close to this high was in 2018 when bitcoin peaked at around $20,000," he explained. "The fact that a similar rate of accumulation is happening now after a 70% drop demonstrates conviction from retail holders in Bitcoin’s long-term value."

Looking forward, Edward Moya of OANDA expects bitcoin to be "in for a choppy period" until after next week's decision from the Federal Open Market Committee. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again at that meeting.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)
2.1945 of 5 stars		$834.78+2.4%N/A100.58Hold$868.54
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.