Why This Casino Stock May Not Be Such a Gamble

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is down 1.7% to trade at $78.26 at last check, though there is no apparent reason for today's price action. Back in September, the security came under pressure after China announced a regulatory overhaul as the Macau government planned to analyze how gambling concessions were reviewed. Later in December, after a 45-day public gaming consultation seemingly brought no additional regulations that could put a dent in profits, the impacted casino stocks bounced back.

The security is today running into a familiar ceiling at the $80 level, after bouncing off a March 15, annual low of $66.33. The 20-day moving average is still pressuring shares lower as well, and year-over-year Wynn Resorts stock maintains a hefty 42.4% deficit.

Analysts are mostly pessimistic towards WYNN, with six of the nine in question calling it a tepid "hold" or worse. Plus, bears are firmly in control, with the 6.07 million shares sold short making up 5.8% of the stock's available float.

At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the security sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 0.65 that sits higher than 95% of readings from the past 12 months. This indicates that while calls are still outnumbering puts on an overall basis, the latter have been more popular during the past two weeks.

Wynn Resorts stock offers very little security or consistency from a fundamental point of view. WYNN currently holds $12.04 billion in total debt, and only $2.53 billion in cash on its balance sheet. The hotel and casino concern also reported back-to-back years of top- and bottom-line declines for 2019 and 2020, with revenues decreasing 68% while its net income fell by $2.19 billion for 2020.

However, Wynn Resorts stock trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.39, as well as a price-sales ratio of 2.19, indicating a relatively good valuation. WYNN also reported an 80% increase in revenues and a $1.3 billion increase in net income for 2021. What's more, the casino name is estimated to grow its revenues by 29.5%, and increase its earnings from -$1.03 to $3.59 in 2022.

Overall, Wynn stock offers a decent opportunity as a short-term recovery play, despite its fundamentals providing an elevated level of risk.

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.