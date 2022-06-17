×
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
Why This Delivery Stock Could Be Headed for Fresh Lows

Thursday, June 16, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) are down 2.6% to trade at $171.44 this afternoon, as broader market headwinds blow on Wall Street. Shares have made valiant attempts to come off their May 19, annual low of $165.34, but still carry a hefty 19.7% year-to-date deficit. If past is precedent, it does not look like the security will break out of this rut anytime soon. This is because UPS just ran into a historically bearish trendline that has pressured the shares lower in the past.

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, UPS is now within one standard deviation of its 50-day moving average. The delivery name has seen five similar signals over the past three years, and was lower one month later 60% of the time, averaging a 4% loss for that period. A comparable move from the stock's current perch would place it at a fresh annual low of $164.59.

UPS 50-Day

The brokerage bunch is split toward United Parcel Service stock, meaning there is plenty of room for pessimism to build. In fact, 10 analysts call the security a "buy" or better, while the remaining 10 say "hold" or worse. 

A shift in the options pits could also add pressure. This is per the equity's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.76, which sits higher than just 13% of readings from the past year -- indicating short-term options traders are incredibly call-biased at the moment.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



