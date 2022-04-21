Why This Security Stock May Not Be a Safe Bet Before Earnings

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a security company that provides a range of products and solutions for homes, businesses, schools, and institutions. Their portfolio of brands includes CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. At last check, ALLE was trading up 3% at $112.53.

Allegion is scheduled to release its first quarter of 2022 financial results on Tuesday, April 26, before the market opens. Currently, Wall Street analysts anticipate that the security company’s EPS (earnings per share) will come in at $0.97 in the upcoming Q1 earnings report.

Allegion stock has decreased about 15% year-over-year and has backpedaled 24% since peaking at an all-time high of $148.70 in September. Additionally, shares of ALLE have dropped in price 15% year-to-date. Moreover, Allegion offers a dividend yield of 1.54% with a forward dividend of $1.64. The equity did attempt a breakout this afternoon, but quickly ran into the 50-day moving average, a historic ceiling of resistance for ALLE.

From a fundamental point of view, ALLE's business lacks the growth needed to command Allegion stock's current valuation. Allegion stock trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39. In addition, ALLE provides very little assurance with its balance sheet, holding $1.53 billion in total debt and just $398 million in cash.

There does look to be room for upgrades on the security stock. Heading into today's trading, 50% of covering analyst sport a tepid "hold" recommendation.

