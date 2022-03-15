QQQ   320.36 (+0.69%)
AAPL   150.71 (+0.06%)
MSFT   279.26 (+1.02%)
FB   188.58 (+1.04%)
GOOGL   2,522.85 (+0.15%)
AMZN   2,854.81 (+0.63%)
TSLA   764.58 (-0.23%)
NVDA   215.75 (+1.15%)
BABA   74.46 (-4.24%)
NIO   13.22 (-6.24%)
AMD   103.14 (+0.87%)
CGC   5.71 (+0.18%)
MU   68.98 (-0.61%)
GE   92.64 (+0.21%)
T   23.08 (+0.83%)
F   15.74 (+0.00%)
DIS   131.17 (+1.66%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.88 (-0.71%)
PYPL   98.78 (+1.97%)
BA   178.65 (+1.78%)
QQQ   320.36 (+0.69%)
AAPL   150.71 (+0.06%)
MSFT   279.26 (+1.02%)
FB   188.58 (+1.04%)
GOOGL   2,522.85 (+0.15%)
AMZN   2,854.81 (+0.63%)
TSLA   764.58 (-0.23%)
NVDA   215.75 (+1.15%)
BABA   74.46 (-4.24%)
NIO   13.22 (-6.24%)
AMD   103.14 (+0.87%)
CGC   5.71 (+0.18%)
MU   68.98 (-0.61%)
GE   92.64 (+0.21%)
T   23.08 (+0.83%)
F   15.74 (+0.00%)
DIS   131.17 (+1.66%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.88 (-0.71%)
PYPL   98.78 (+1.97%)
BA   178.65 (+1.78%)
QQQ   320.36 (+0.69%)
AAPL   150.71 (+0.06%)
MSFT   279.26 (+1.02%)
FB   188.58 (+1.04%)
GOOGL   2,522.85 (+0.15%)
AMZN   2,854.81 (+0.63%)
TSLA   764.58 (-0.23%)
NVDA   215.75 (+1.15%)
BABA   74.46 (-4.24%)
NIO   13.22 (-6.24%)
AMD   103.14 (+0.87%)
CGC   5.71 (+0.18%)
MU   68.98 (-0.61%)
GE   92.64 (+0.21%)
T   23.08 (+0.83%)
F   15.74 (+0.00%)
DIS   131.17 (+1.66%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.88 (-0.71%)
PYPL   98.78 (+1.97%)
BA   178.65 (+1.78%)
QQQ   320.36 (+0.69%)
AAPL   150.71 (+0.06%)
MSFT   279.26 (+1.02%)
FB   188.58 (+1.04%)
GOOGL   2,522.85 (+0.15%)
AMZN   2,854.81 (+0.63%)
TSLA   764.58 (-0.23%)
NVDA   215.75 (+1.15%)
BABA   74.46 (-4.24%)
NIO   13.22 (-6.24%)
AMD   103.14 (+0.87%)
CGC   5.71 (+0.18%)
MU   68.98 (-0.61%)
GE   92.64 (+0.21%)
T   23.08 (+0.83%)
F   15.74 (+0.00%)
DIS   131.17 (+1.66%)
AMC   13.55 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.88 (-0.71%)
PYPL   98.78 (+1.97%)
BA   178.65 (+1.78%)

Why TreeHouse Foods Stock Tumbled to Multi-Year Lows

Monday, March 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) is down 5.2% $31.01 at last check, after the food packaging name announced it will not put itself up for sale. The company also reaffirmed its 2022 guidance, noting it is still exploring divestiture transactions, including the sale of parts of its meal preparation business.

The security earlier today pulled back to a roughly 11-year low of $29.47, after the $43 level rejected THS' late February rally. The shares have also breached a familiar floor at the $33 area, which contained pullbacks in August and November. Year-over-year, THS is down 41.1%.

THS Intraday

TreeHouse Foods stock offers a solid price-sales ratio of 0.52, but an inflated forward price-earnings of 21.79. THS is also estimated to see a 0.7% increase in revenues and a 94% increase in earnings next year, which would result in a more balanced valuation for the equity.

However, THS' overall fundamentals are considerably weak, due to declining revenues and inconsistent net income growth. Since 2018, the company’s revenues have fallen 26%. TreeHouse Foods' net income has also decreased by $26.3 million since 2020, with the company reporting $12.5 million in net losses for 2021.

Furthermore, TreeHouse Foods holds $2.09 billion in total debt on its balance sheet, and only $308.6 million in cash. This signals little long-term security for an already declining business.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.