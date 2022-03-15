Why TreeHouse Foods Stock Tumbled to Multi-Year Lows

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) is down 5.2% $31.01 at last check, after the food packaging name announced it will not put itself up for sale. The company also reaffirmed its 2022 guidance, noting it is still exploring divestiture transactions, including the sale of parts of its meal preparation business.

The security earlier today pulled back to a roughly 11-year low of $29.47, after the $43 level rejected THS' late February rally. The shares have also breached a familiar floor at the $33 area, which contained pullbacks in August and November. Year-over-year, THS is down 41.1%.

TreeHouse Foods stock offers a solid price-sales ratio of 0.52, but an inflated forward price-earnings of 21.79. THS is also estimated to see a 0.7% increase in revenues and a 94% increase in earnings next year, which would result in a more balanced valuation for the equity.

However, THS' overall fundamentals are considerably weak, due to declining revenues and inconsistent net income growth. Since 2018, the company’s revenues have fallen 26%. TreeHouse Foods' net income has also decreased by $26.3 million since 2020, with the company reporting $12.5 million in net losses for 2021.

Furthermore, TreeHouse Foods holds $2.09 billion in total debt on its balance sheet, and only $308.6 million in cash. This signals little long-term security for an already declining business.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.