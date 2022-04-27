Why Unity Software Stock Could Continue Tumbling

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings after the close on Tuesday, May 10. Unity Software stock tends to do well after earnings, averaging a 10.1% next-day swing, regardless of direction, and settling higher after four of its last six post-earnings sessions.

The stock is down 5.8% at $74.74 as the broader tech sector sells off. It's lost a miserable 48% this year, and has shed 28% in the past 12 months. U is back within a chip shot of its March 14, five-year low of $73.12. The 80-day moving average rejected a rally attempt in early April, with additional pressure emerging at the 40-day moving average.

Moreover, the software company reported $1.11 billion in revenues and $532.6 million in net losses for fiscal 2021, which was a 44% increase on the top line and a $250 million decrease on the bottom line compared to fiscal 2020. Unity Software has also increased revenues 192%, but their net income has decreased by more than $400 million since fiscal 2018.

With al this said, with profitability still years away, the most important valuation metric for Unity Software stock is its price-sales ratio of 19.24, which indicates that U is still overvalued.

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.