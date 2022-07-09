×
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

Why Value Investors Need to Keep an Eye on GoPro Stock

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is an American technology company with a focus on the connected sports genre, developing a line of action cameras and video editing software. GRPO manufactures action cameras, accessories, lifestyle gear, and develops its own mobile apps and video-editing software. At last check, the equity was up 5.5% at $5.56.

GoPro stock price has decreased about 48% year-over-year and GPRO is currently trading down 54% since peaking at a 52-week high of $12.14 last November. Shares of GPRO are also down 48% year-to-date and have dropped in price 17% over the past month. In addition, GoPro stock is currently trading just 4% up off its 52-week low of $5.35 tapped at the end of June.

As a result, GoPro stock has reached an intriguing price-point from a value investor’s perspective. With the markets in what seems like a constant decline, GPRO's forward price-earnings ratio has been brought down to 5.56. GoPro stock now also trades at a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

Moreover, fiscal 2022 estimates have the tech business ending the year with 7% revenue growth and 1.1% earnings growth. GPRO  is also expected report 5.5% revenue growth and 26.4% earnings growth for fiscal 2023. In addition, GoPro maintains a healthy balance sheet with $449.94 million in cash and $315.33 million in debt, making GPRO a relatively safe and undervalued small cap stock.

Although the sports tech company has struggled to stay profitable and produce consistent revenue growth in the past, it seems to be finding stability in a time where safe fundamentals and low valuations are key. This could potentially mean significant gains for GoPro stock in the coming years.

Meanwhile, short-term options traders have rarely been more call-biased. This is per the security's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.28, which ranks in the bottom-most percentile of annual readings. 

 

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.