Will Block Stock Recover From Its Massive Downfall?

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), formerly Square, spent the majority of May in double-digit territory, a far cry from its Aug. 5 record high of $289.30. With such a sharp drawdown, is SQ worth a flier at its discounted price?

The fintech stock offers an intriguing valuation for the level of top-line growth they have produced in recent years. Block stock currently trades at a cheap price-sales ratio of 2.58 despite generating 86% revenue growth in fiscal 2021 and having grown their yearly revenues by 402% since fiscal 2018. Moreover, SQ holds a manageable balance sheet with $4.79 billion in cash and $5.15 billion in total debt, which is positive for their long-term growth potential.

SQ's inconsistent bottom-line growth and poor 2022 estimates have contributed largely to Block stock’s massive downfall. The tech company reported a 43% decrease in net income for fiscal 2020, followed by a 22% decrease for fiscal 2021. In addition, Block stock has an extremely high forward price-earnings ratio of 104.17 and is estimated to end fiscal 2022 with a 48.5% decrease in earnings and just a 1% increase in revenues. However, the tech company is expected to bounce back in fiscal 2023 with 92% estimated earnings growth and 20.9% estimated revenue growth, making SQ an attractive recovery play over the coming year and a promising growth play for less risk-averse investors.

Options are an intriguing route, considering SQ sports a Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) rating of 87 out of a possible 100. This implies Block has tended to outperform options traders' volatility expectations of late -- a boon for call buyers.

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.