QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)
QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)
QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)
QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)

Winter weather leads to scrubbed flights in US

Mon., January 30, 2023 | The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures.

Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to the tracking service FlightAware. About 4,700 flights were delayed nationwide.

Southwest scrubbed more than about 500 flights, or about 12% of its entire schedule, while American had dropped about 200 flights.

The National Weather Service issued the winter storm warning for parts of north Texas starting on Monday afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s (-1.1 Celsius) until Thursday.

Beyond Texas, forecasters said ice could accumulate in neighboring Oklahoma and Arkansas and stretch east into the Deep South and Midwest this week.

Should you invest $1,000 in Aware right now?

Before you consider Aware, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aware wasn't on the list.

While Aware currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: