Winter weather leads to scrubbed flights in US

DALLAS (AP) — More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures.

Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to the tracking service FlightAware. About 4,700 flights were delayed nationwide.

Southwest scrubbed more than about 500 flights, or about 12% of its entire schedule, while American had dropped about 200 flights.

The National Weather Service issued the winter storm warning for parts of north Texas starting on Monday afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s (-1.1 Celsius) until Thursday.

Beyond Texas, forecasters said ice could accumulate in neighboring Oklahoma and Arkansas and stretch east into the Deep South and Midwest this week.

