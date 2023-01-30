QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)
QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)
QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)
QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)

Wintry weather scrubs more than 1,000 flights in US

Mon., January 30, 2023 | The Associated Press

An American Airlines aircraft undergoes deicing procedures on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation.

Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to the tracking service FlightAware. About 4,700 flights were delayed nationwide.

Dallas-based Southwest scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about 12% of its entire schedule, while American, based in Fort-Worth, had dropped about 200 flights.

Monday's disruptions follow Southwest's meltdown in December that began with a winter storm but continued after most other airlines had recovered. Southwest canceled about 16,700 flights over the last 10 days of the year, and the U.S. Transportation Department is investigating.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of north Texas starting on Monday afternoon. An icy mix covered some roadways as snow and rain fell and then froze.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s (-1.1 Celsius) until Thursday.

Beyond Texas, forecasters said ice could accumulate in neighboring Oklahoma and Arkansas and stretch east into the Deep South and Midwest this week. Schools and colleges in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas planned to close or go to virtual learning Tuesday.

Should you invest $1,000 in Aware right now?

Before you consider Aware, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aware wasn't on the list.

While Aware currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: