Wisconsin governor: Foxconn could still qualify for credits

S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
Log in

Wisconsin governor: Foxconn could still qualify for credits

Posted on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 By Scott Bauer, Associated Press

Tony Evers
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that's under construction. Evers said Thursday. "If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it's logical that they will get the credits," "But if they don't, that's a whole different deal." AP photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that's under construction, Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday.

"If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it's logical that they will get the credits," Evers told The Associated Press in an interview. “But if they don't, that's a whole different deal.”

Foxconn signed a contract with Wisconsin under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant that would employ up to 13,000 people. President Donald Trump heralded the deal as a sign of a revitalized American manufacturing economy, calling the envisioned plant the “eighth wonder of the world.”

But since then, Foxconn announced it was downsizing the factory to what is known as a Generation 6 plant rather than a Generation 10.5 plant. The facility envisioned now would make smaller thin-film transistor liquid crystal display screens for cellphones and other devices, rather than larger screens as first proposed.

Evers and other Democratic critics said because the plant under construction differs from the one envisaged in the original deal, terms of the contract must be updated.

Evers' administration told Foxconn last month that until that happens, Foxconn can't qualify for tax incentives.

“What they're going to do now is completely different in many ways than what they were planning to do,” Evers said Thursday. “And words mean stuff. And therefore, in order for us to have a document that is reflective of what we're expecting to do, I think we should sit down and talk about it. And I think we will.”

Evers said he was “confident” a new deal could be struck with Foxconn in early 2020, noting that Foxconn earlier this year broached the idea of amending the contract.

“They understand the seriousness of it,” Evers said. “They understand that the way the state of Wisconsin works is that we need to have some specificity over what we are paying for.”

Foxconn confirmed in a statement that talks with the state are ongoing but did not detail any changes that may be coming.

Melissa Hughes, secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, said she has met with Foxconn leadership five times since she took control of the state’s economic development agency in October, including on Wednesday.

“In my meeting with Foxconn, I have made it clear that we value the jobs Foxconn is creating, as we know Foxconn values the state’s investment in infrastructure,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to build a relationship of trust and transparency with our long-term partner that will benefit the company and the taxpayers of Wisconsin.”

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, whose district includes the Foxconn project, said he's open to making changes to the deal to address what he called “technicalities” to ensure the company qualifies for the tax breaks.

“But we shouldn't say, 'Jeez, because they might make a different screen they're not going to get any help from the state after we made this promise," Vos said. “That's bad faith.”

Evers reiterated, as he's said many times, that he wants the company to be successful.

“We also have to protect the taxpayers,” Evers said. “If they have 50 people, 100 people, 5,000 people, it doesn't make any difference.”

___

Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sbauerAP


More on MarketBeat
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy NowBest Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel