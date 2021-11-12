With deal elusive, overtime looms at global climate talks

















GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.

But with the official close of talks just hours away and numerous divisions remaining, it appeared increasingly likely that the meeting would have to go into overtime.

The question of whether to call on all countries to end coal use and fossil fuel subsidies was one of the key sticking points. While scientists agree this is necessary to meet the 2015 Paris accord's goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), including this in the overarching declaration for the two-week meeting is politically sensitive for major fossil fuel exporters.

Another crunch issue is the question of financial aid for poor countries to cope with climate change. Rich nations failed to provide them with $100 billion annually by 2020, as agreed, causing considerable anger among developing countries going into the talks.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the talks at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”