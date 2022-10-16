With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews

S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15

With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews

Sun., October 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, right, President of the Jewish Community of Rome Ruth Dureghello, second from right, and Rome's Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni, center, attend a ceremony outside the Synagogue on the occasion of 79th anniversary of the Nazis deportation of Roman citizens of Jewish religion, in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. On Oct. 16, 1943, German occupation soldiers gathered more than 1,000 Jewish men, women and children from their homes in the Roman Ghetto and deported them to Auschwitz. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome’s Jews on Sunday with calls for such horror to never occur again, messages that took on greater significance following a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots.

Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to head Italy’s first far-right-led government since the war’s end, phoned the leader of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, to commemorate the anniversary, according to a community spokesman.

Meloni said in a statement that the anniversary serves as a “warning so that certain tragedies never happen again.” She said all Italians bear the memory “that serves to build antibodies against indifference and hatred, to continue to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms.”

On the morning of Oct. 16, 1943 during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from Rome’s Ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and brought to a military barracks near the Vatican, bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived.

Meloni called it a “tragic, dark and incurable day for Rome and Italy,” that ended with the “vile and inhuman deportation of Roman Jews at the hands of the Nazi-Fascist fury: women, men and children were snatched from life, house by house.”

Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in Sept. 25 national election — about 26% — and is expected to head a government along with the right-wing League and center-right Forza Italia. Her party traces its roots to the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, or MSI, which was founded in 1946 by the remnants of Benito Mussolini’s final government in the Nazi puppet state in Salo, northern Italy. It remained a small right-wing party until the 1990s, when it became the National Alliance, which sought to distance itself from its neo-fascist origins.

Meloni, who joined the MSI as a teenager and headed the National Alliance youth branch, founded Brothers of Italy in 2012 along with another former MSI and National Alliance member, Ignazio La Russa, who was elected president of the Senate this week. La Russa has proudly shown off his Mussolini memorabilia collection and, early on in the pandemic, suggested Italians use the fascist salute rather than shake hands in a tweet that he blamed on an underling that was quickly removed.


On Sunday, La Russa also commemorated the anniversary of the roundup, saying it was “one of the darkest days of our history.”

“It is the duty of everyone, starting with the highest institutions, to pass on the memory so that similar tragedies will never happen again in the future. To the Jewish community, today as always, my sincere closeness,” he said in a Facebook post.

Italy’s other political leaders also commemorated the anniversary with tweets, messages and statements. Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, attended a commemoration in the Ghetto itself alongside Dureghello and other members of the Jewish community. They paused for a moment in front of a wreath outside Rome's main synagogue alongside Rome’s chief rabbi, Riccardo Di Segni.

The community launched a social media campaign #16ottobre43 with a video scrolling the names of the people killed “whose only ‘guilt’ was that of being Jewish.”

Dureghello recalled that the anniversary marked “the date in which we remember the first Nazi-Fascist deportation of the Roman Jews. Men, women and children torn from their homes and sent to die. Keeping the memory alive is a moral imperative that serves to extinguish the sirens of hatred and fanaticism.”

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.