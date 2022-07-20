Wolfspeed Stock Could Start Sprinting Up Charts

Schaeffer's Investment Research was built from scratch on Bernie Schaeffer’s vision of providing accessible professional-grade trading information to retail traders. This remains our mission today, 41 years later. To access the entirety of the Schaeffer's 41st Anniversary Stock Picks report, click here.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) recently opened the world’s first, largest, and only silicon carbide wafer facility in New York. The semiconductor company is driving the industry transition from silicon to silicon carbide, a technology that has rabid demand in the electric vehicle (EV) and 5G markets. While WOLF’s market value has been cut in half from a peak at $16 billion to $8 billion, this value/price aligns with the highs of 2010, 2013, and 2019.

Despite WOLF's market-leading technology, eight of 17 brokerages covering Wolfspeed stock still rate it a “hold” or “sell,” indicating Wolfspeed stock is ripe for upgrades that could vault it higher in the short term.

Short interest, meanwhile, has climbed over 32% in the past five months, and now accounts for a healthy 8.3% of the equity’s total available float. At Wolfspeed stock’s average pace of trading, it would take bearish bettors almost six days to buy back their bearish bets; an ample amount of buying power that could hit the market and fuel an unwind.

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.