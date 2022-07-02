×
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Trump social media firm subpoened by feds, stock regulators
Stocks fall, extending a deep slump into second half of 2022
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales
California adds laws targeting ghost guns, sales to minors
South Africans struggle in the dark to cope with power cuts
Australia prioritizes reducing emissions and cheaper EVs
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Trump social media firm subpoened by feds, stock regulators
Stocks fall, extending a deep slump into second half of 2022
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales
California adds laws targeting ghost guns, sales to minors
South Africans struggle in the dark to cope with power cuts
Australia prioritizes reducing emissions and cheaper EVs
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Trump social media firm subpoened by feds, stock regulators
Stocks fall, extending a deep slump into second half of 2022
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales
California adds laws targeting ghost guns, sales to minors
South Africans struggle in the dark to cope with power cuts
Australia prioritizes reducing emissions and cheaper EVs
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Trump social media firm subpoened by feds, stock regulators
Stocks fall, extending a deep slump into second half of 2022
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales
California adds laws targeting ghost guns, sales to minors
South Africans struggle in the dark to cope with power cuts
Australia prioritizes reducing emissions and cheaper EVs

Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

Saturday, July 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

SAC CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property.

KCCI-TV reports that the Sac County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites.

The sheriff's office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water.

Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.