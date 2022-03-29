Work starts to free Ever Forward stranded in Chesapeake Bay

S&P 500   4,631.60 (+1.23%)
DOW   35,294.19 (+0.97%)
QQQ   371.19 (+1.72%)
AAPL   178.96 (+1.91%)
MSFT   315.41 (+1.52%)
FB   229.86 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   2,850.11 (+0.74%)
AMZN   3,386.30 (+0.19%)
TSLA   1,099.57 (+0.71%)
NVDA   286.56 (+1.55%)
BABA   116.71 (+1.41%)
NIO   21.88 (+3.16%)
AMD   123.23 (+2.49%)
CGC   8.03 (+1.13%)
MU   82.05 (+2.74%)
GE   94.65 (+2.88%)
T   24.01 (+0.59%)
F   17.75 (+6.48%)
DIS   142.36 (+2.62%)
AMC   29.44 (+0.38%)
PFE   52.74 (-1.01%)
PYPL   121.18 (+4.31%)
BA   193.80 (+3.00%)
S&P 500   4,631.60 (+1.23%)
DOW   35,294.19 (+0.97%)
QQQ   371.19 (+1.72%)
AAPL   178.96 (+1.91%)
MSFT   315.41 (+1.52%)
FB   229.86 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   2,850.11 (+0.74%)
AMZN   3,386.30 (+0.19%)
TSLA   1,099.57 (+0.71%)
NVDA   286.56 (+1.55%)
BABA   116.71 (+1.41%)
NIO   21.88 (+3.16%)
AMD   123.23 (+2.49%)
CGC   8.03 (+1.13%)
MU   82.05 (+2.74%)
GE   94.65 (+2.88%)
T   24.01 (+0.59%)
F   17.75 (+6.48%)
DIS   142.36 (+2.62%)
AMC   29.44 (+0.38%)
PFE   52.74 (-1.01%)
PYPL   121.18 (+4.31%)
BA   193.80 (+3.00%)
S&P 500   4,631.60 (+1.23%)
DOW   35,294.19 (+0.97%)
QQQ   371.19 (+1.72%)
AAPL   178.96 (+1.91%)
MSFT   315.41 (+1.52%)
FB   229.86 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   2,850.11 (+0.74%)
AMZN   3,386.30 (+0.19%)
TSLA   1,099.57 (+0.71%)
NVDA   286.56 (+1.55%)
BABA   116.71 (+1.41%)
NIO   21.88 (+3.16%)
AMD   123.23 (+2.49%)
CGC   8.03 (+1.13%)
MU   82.05 (+2.74%)
GE   94.65 (+2.88%)
T   24.01 (+0.59%)
F   17.75 (+6.48%)
DIS   142.36 (+2.62%)
AMC   29.44 (+0.38%)
PFE   52.74 (-1.01%)
PYPL   121.18 (+4.31%)
BA   193.80 (+3.00%)
S&P 500   4,631.60 (+1.23%)
DOW   35,294.19 (+0.97%)
QQQ   371.19 (+1.72%)
AAPL   178.96 (+1.91%)
MSFT   315.41 (+1.52%)
FB   229.86 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   2,850.11 (+0.74%)
AMZN   3,386.30 (+0.19%)
TSLA   1,099.57 (+0.71%)
NVDA   286.56 (+1.55%)
BABA   116.71 (+1.41%)
NIO   21.88 (+3.16%)
AMD   123.23 (+2.49%)
CGC   8.03 (+1.13%)
MU   82.05 (+2.74%)
GE   94.65 (+2.88%)
T   24.01 (+0.59%)
F   17.75 (+6.48%)
DIS   142.36 (+2.62%)
AMC   29.44 (+0.38%)
PFE   52.74 (-1.01%)
PYPL   121.18 (+4.31%)
BA   193.80 (+3.00%)

Work starts to free Ever Forward stranded in Chesapeake Bay

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | The Associated Press


The tugboats Atlantic Enterprise, left, and Atlantic Salvor, bottom right, use lines to pull the container ship Ever Forward, top right, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, as crews began to attempt to refloat the ship, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tug boats began working to dislodge a stranded container ship Tuesday, more than two weeks after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay.

From shore, three tug boats could be seen pulling on taut lines attached to the rear of the Ever Forward, sending puffs of smoke into the air. Dozens of people gathered at a park nearby to watch the work Tuesday afternoon.

The more than 1,000-foot (305-meter) ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.

A salvage company began dredging around the ship a week later and Evergreen said in a statement Tuesday that enough material has been displaced for the attempts to free the vessel. The plan was for five tugboats to work together in the effort and to reduce the ballast water on Ever Forward to lighten the ship, Evergreen said.

At noon, officials extended a 500-yard (457-meter) safety zone around the ship to 1,000 yards (914 meters), closing the navigation channel to commercial traffic until midnight.

If the ship is not refloated Tuesday, dredging will start again and a second attempt will be made Sunday, officials said. If both attempts at freeing the ship are unsuccessful, the removal of containers will have to begin, according to a marine safety information bulletin.

The Coast Guard has said they have not yet determined what caused the Ever Forward to run aground. The ship ran aground outside the shipping channel and has not been blocking navigation, unlike last year’s high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.