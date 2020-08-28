Workday, Nutanix rise; Ollie's, Big Lots fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Workday, Inc., up $27.25 to $243.88.
The business software company raised its subscription revenue forecast after beating Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations.
Dell Technologies Inc., up $3.78 to $66.21.
The laptop computer maker beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts on strong work-from-home demand.
Ulta Beauty Inc., up $13.07 to $237.02.
The cosmetics retailer beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts and gave investors an encouraging sales update.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $9.87 to $97.12.
The retailer said sales growth will slow the rest of the year.
Nutanix, Inc., up $6.33 to $28.03.
The business software company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Veeva Systems Inc., up $3.85 to $274.07.
The cloud-based software company raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting solid second-quarter financial results.
Carnival Corp., up $1.09 to $17.21.
The company's Aida Cruises unit in Germany will resume sailing this fall and winter.
Big Lots, Inc., down $5.74 to $49.96.
The discount retailer won't update its financial forecasts until the end of September.
