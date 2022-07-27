S&P 500   4,130.29
Workers at Massachusetts Trader Joe's store take union vote

Wed., July 27, 2022 | Mark Pratt, Associated Press


Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Employees at a Trader Joe’s at the Hadley store in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain’s first union. A union organizer says about 80 workers are scheduled to vote Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and Thursday. If successful, it would be an independent union, and not affiliated with a larger existing union. Trader Joe's in a statement welcomes the vote, but said its compensation and benefits are already among the industry's best. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Employees at a Trader Joe's in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain's first union.

About 80 workers — or crew members in company parlance — at the Hadley store are scheduled to vote Wednesday and Thursday, said Maeg Yosef, a union organizer who has worked at Trader Joe's for 18 years.

The workers are organizing under the name Trader Joe’s United, which if successful, would be an independent union, and not affiliated with a larger existing union.

Workers from at least two other Trader Joe’s locations have initiated unionization efforts. Employees at a Minneapolis location have a union vote scheduled for Aug. 11 and 12, while the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 on Tuesday filed a union election petition with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of crew members at a Boulder, Colorado store.

The Trader Joe's workers are part of a nationwide wave of employees at major companies who have or are attempting to unionize in an effort to get a bigger say in their work conditions and compensation.

Workers at multiple Starbucks coffee shop locations across the country, as well as employees at Amazon, Apple and REI are among those who have joined unions in the past year.

Trader Joe’s management has engaged in what Yosef called “classic union-busting” tactics, including hiring a law firm specializing in fighting unionization to try and talk employees out of approving a union.

California-based Trader Joe’s, which has about 550 stores nationwide, also just announced an enhanced benefits package that includes more paid time off and better pay for some employees, which she said was an effort to head off unionization.

Trader Joe's already has generous pay and benefits by industry standards, a company spokesperson said.

“Trader Joe’s is a great place to work and our compensation, benefits, flexibility, and working conditions are among the best when compared to any retailer,” Nakia Rohde said in an email. “We welcome a fair vote by our crew members.”


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

