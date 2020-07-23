World in isolation, a surge of new users for Twitter

S&P 500   3,269.49 (-0.20%)
DOW   26,881.46 (-0.46%)
QQQ   263.39 (-0.58%)
AAPL   385.29 (-0.98%)
MSFT   208.85 (-1.37%)
FB   240.08 (+0.09%)
GOOGL   1,557.02 (-0.50%)
AMZN   3,055.75 (-1.42%)
NVDA   418.06 (+0.12%)
CGC   16.99 (-1.79%)
BABA   253.16 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,565.00 (-1.72%)
MU   53.06 (+2.73%)
GE   7.00 (-0.85%)
AMD   61.29 (-0.81%)
T   29.60 (-1.86%)
ACB   10.86 (-2.69%)
F   6.86 (+0.29%)
GILD   76.10 (-0.20%)
NFLX   485.31 (-0.92%)
DIS   118.54 (-0.41%)
BAC   24.24 (-0.29%)
BA   178.30 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   3,269.49 (-0.20%)
DOW   26,881.46 (-0.46%)
QQQ   263.39 (-0.58%)
AAPL   385.29 (-0.98%)
MSFT   208.85 (-1.37%)
FB   240.08 (+0.09%)
GOOGL   1,557.02 (-0.50%)
AMZN   3,055.75 (-1.42%)
NVDA   418.06 (+0.12%)
CGC   16.99 (-1.79%)
BABA   253.16 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,565.00 (-1.72%)
MU   53.06 (+2.73%)
GE   7.00 (-0.85%)
AMD   61.29 (-0.81%)
T   29.60 (-1.86%)
ACB   10.86 (-2.69%)
F   6.86 (+0.29%)
GILD   76.10 (-0.20%)
NFLX   485.31 (-0.92%)
DIS   118.54 (-0.41%)
BAC   24.24 (-0.29%)
BA   178.30 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   3,269.49 (-0.20%)
DOW   26,881.46 (-0.46%)
QQQ   263.39 (-0.58%)
AAPL   385.29 (-0.98%)
MSFT   208.85 (-1.37%)
FB   240.08 (+0.09%)
GOOGL   1,557.02 (-0.50%)
AMZN   3,055.75 (-1.42%)
NVDA   418.06 (+0.12%)
CGC   16.99 (-1.79%)
BABA   253.16 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,565.00 (-1.72%)
MU   53.06 (+2.73%)
GE   7.00 (-0.85%)
AMD   61.29 (-0.81%)
T   29.60 (-1.86%)
ACB   10.86 (-2.69%)
F   6.86 (+0.29%)
GILD   76.10 (-0.20%)
NFLX   485.31 (-0.92%)
DIS   118.54 (-0.41%)
BAC   24.24 (-0.29%)
BA   178.30 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   3,269.49 (-0.20%)
DOW   26,881.46 (-0.46%)
QQQ   263.39 (-0.58%)
AAPL   385.29 (-0.98%)
MSFT   208.85 (-1.37%)
FB   240.08 (+0.09%)
GOOGL   1,557.02 (-0.50%)
AMZN   3,055.75 (-1.42%)
NVDA   418.06 (+0.12%)
CGC   16.99 (-1.79%)
BABA   253.16 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,565.00 (-1.72%)
MU   53.06 (+2.73%)
GE   7.00 (-0.85%)
AMD   61.29 (-0.81%)
T   29.60 (-1.86%)
ACB   10.86 (-2.69%)
F   6.86 (+0.29%)
GILD   76.10 (-0.20%)
NFLX   485.31 (-0.92%)
DIS   118.54 (-0.41%)
BAC   24.24 (-0.29%)
BA   178.30 (-0.83%)
Log in

World in isolation, a surge of new users for Twitter

Posted on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 by The Associated Press.

LONDON (AP) — The global pandemic is forcing a pullback by advertisers on Twitter, but it's also led to an unprecedented surge of users.

Average daily user growth spiked 34% in the second quarter, the company said Thursday, the largest jump in users ever recorded by the company.

Shares of Twitter surged more than 6% before the opening bell.

But the company took a huge tax hit to earnings, posting a net loss of $1.2 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the April-June period, compared with profit of $1.1 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell by about a fifth to $683 million, far short of the $702 million Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.

Twitter’s advertising business was hit harder than its larger rivals Google and Facebook, and analysts were expecting these losses to continue in the second quarter. But Facebook is the primary subject of a boycott by hundreds of advertisers over its policies and actions on hate speech and misinformation. The effect of the boycott, which runs for at least the month of July so would not be included in the second quarter, is not clear for Twitter – some advertisers are pausing ads on all social media, while some analysts believe others may redirect ad spending to Twitter from Facebook.

That has not stopped new users from flocking to the platform as they isolate.

“Twitter’s strength as a news and entertainment source has helped buoy engagement during the pandemic as housebound consumers use the platform for real-time news and information,” said eMarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg. But she does not expect this to continue as stay-at-home restrictions are beginning to lift and people are starting to return to more normal routines.

Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies

MarketBeat tracks approximately 175,000 ratings each year and tracks more than 15,000 securities around the globe that pay dividends each month or quarter.

This slide show lists the 15 dividend-paying companies (having yields above 25%) that also have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.