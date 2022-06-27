×
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
NLRB's top prosecutor seeks big changes, faces uphill battle
World shares higher after rally on Wall Street

Monday, June 27, 2022 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer


People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Monday, June 27, 2022. Asian shares advanced Monday after Wall Street ended a rare winning week, capped by a 3.1% gain on Friday for the benchmark S&P 500. U.S. futures and oil prices also were higher. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

BANGKOK (AP) — European shares were trading higher Monday after a day of gains in Asia. U.S. futures and oil prices also advanced.

Leaders of the Group of Seven leading economic powers pledged financial, humanitarian and other support for Ukraine.

Conferring by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they were finalizing a deal to seek a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. Details were to be sorted by finance ministers, according to a senior U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview announcements from the summit.

Markets seemed unfazed by the possibility that Russia may have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine.

Russia faced a Sunday night deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27. But it could take time to confirm a default.

Germany's DAX gained 0.9% to 13,229.00 while the CAC 40 in Paris picked up 0.3% to 6,091.12. Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.7% to 7,260.71.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.5% while that for the Dow industrials gained 0.4%.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led regional gains, surging 2.4% to 22,229.52, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.4% to 26,871.27. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 1.5% to 2,401.92.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.9% to 6,706.00 while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.9% to 3,379.19.

Positive news about inflation helped push stocks in New York higher on Friday, but the boost to sentiment may prove ephemeral, “largely because the downward trend for equity indices remains intact and we have seen previous instances of a single event pertaining to inflation, economic outlook and central banks’ policies bringing back market jitters and reversing dip-buying sentiments," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.


The S&P 500 notched a 6.4% gain last week, though it’s still close to 20% below its record set early this year. On Friday, it gained 3.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 3.3% higher.

The Russell 2000 of smaller company stocks added 3.2%.

To beat down punishingly high inflation, central banks are raising interest rates and taking other measures that hurt prices for investments and could slow the economy enough to cause a recession.

The International Monetary Fun d on Friday downgraded its forecast for U.S. growth in 2022 to 2.9%, down from 5.7% in 2021 when the economy was bouncing back from the pandemic recession. But it said the U.S. could narrowly avoid recession with careful policy adjustments.

In other trading, the price of U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 5 cents to $107.67 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $3.35 on Friday to $107.62.

Brent crude oil, the pricing standard for international trading, gained 20 cents to $109.30 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 135.16 Japanese yen from 135.11 yen on Friday. The euro climbed to $1.0576 from $1.0554.


